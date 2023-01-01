Some help accessing a dynamic text box from an external class js/html5/adobe animate cc

Hi team,

Can you please help me out with accessing a dynamic text field on the stage of an animate cc project - exporting to HTML5 Canvas?

I can get this code to work

class Game{ constructor(stage, root){ this.stage = stage; this.root = root; this.init(); } init(){ this.mainText = this.root.mainText; const game = this; createjs.Ticker.addEventListener("tick", function(){ game.update(); }) this.newGame(); } newGame(){ var str = "hello world"; this.mainText.text = str; } }

createjs.Ticker.addEventListener(“tick”, function(){ game.update(); }) this function is throwing an error saying that the game.update() isn’t a function - it’s not defined. But if I try to remove it the whole thing doesnt work. The text box is a dynamic text box in the main project, and this code works at the moment - despite the error- When I say it works I mean that there is “hello world” in the text box.

How can I get rid of the error and why won’t this code let me create the str variable at the beginning of the code. Ideally I want to have a function check the state of the story and then assign the correct text to the mainText box somewhere else in the code.

thanks for any help, pointers or advice

sub