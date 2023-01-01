Some help accessing a dynamic text box from an external class js/html5/adobe animate cc

JavaScript
#1

Hi team,
Can you please help me out with accessing a dynamic text field on the stage of an animate cc project - exporting to HTML5 Canvas?
I can get this code to work

class Game{
	constructor(stage, root){
		this.stage = stage;
		this.root = root;
		
		this.init();
   
	}
	
	init(){
        this.mainText = this.root.mainText;
		const game = this;
		createjs.Ticker.addEventListener("tick", function(){ game.update(); })
		
		this.newGame();
	}
	
newGame(){
		var str = "hello world";
    
    
		this.mainText.text = str;
	}
}

createjs.Ticker.addEventListener(“tick”, function(){ game.update(); }) this function is throwing an error saying that the game.update() isn’t a function - it’s not defined. But if I try to remove it the whole thing doesnt work. The text box is a dynamic text box in the main project, and this code works at the moment - despite the error- When I say it works I mean that there is “hello world” in the text box.
How can I get rid of the error and why won’t this code let me create the str variable at the beginning of the code. Ideally I want to have a function check the state of the story and then assign the correct text to the mainText box somewhere else in the code.

thanks for any help, pointers or advice
sub

#2

Well, thats true.
game is a member of the Game class, for which there are three functions defined: the constructor, init, and newGame. None of those three functions are called “update”. Did you perhaps mean to say game.newGame() ?

#3

ok thanks for that- it makes sense

#4 
class Game{
	constructor(stage, root){
		this.stage = stage;
		this.root = root;
		
		this.init();
   
	}
	
	init(){
        this.mainText = this.root.mainText;
		const game = this;
		createjs.Ticker.addEventListener("tick", function(){ game.update(); })
		
		
	}
	
update(){
		var str = "hello world";
    
    
		this.mainText.text = str;
	}
}

So this is better! But I still cant create that variable anywhere else- if I try to put this.str (or let or var) in the constructor it won’t work.