Some help accessing a dynamic text box from an external class js/html5/adobe animate cc

Hi team,
Can you please help me out with accessing a dynamic text field on the stage of an animate cc project - exporting to HTML5 Canvas?
I can get this code to work
class Game{
constructor(stage, root){
this.stage = stage;
this.root = root;
this.init();
}
init(){
this.mainText = this.root.mainText;
const game = this;
createjs.Ticker.addEventListener("tick", function(){ game.update(); })
this.newGame();
}
newGame(){
var str = "hello world";
this.mainText.text = str;
}
}
createjs.Ticker.addEventListener(“tick”, function(){ game.update(); }) this function is throwing an error saying that the game.update() isn’t a function - it’s not defined. But if I try to remove it the whole thing doesnt work. The text box is a dynamic text box in the main project, and this code works at the moment - despite the error- When I say it works I mean that there is “hello world” in the text box.
How can I get rid of the error and why won’t this code let me create the str variable at the beginning of the code. Ideally I want to have a function check the state of the story and then assign the correct text to the mainText box somewhere else in the code.
thanks for any help, pointers or advice
sub