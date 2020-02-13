Some feedback on my Todo list app design

I’m designing a todo list with extra features to start a portfolio, but I need some feedback on it.

The extra features are infinite recursion on child tasks, and the ability to attach documents to each task or subtask.

This is what I have done. The first two screens are for a task with no children. It can be marked as completed/uncompleted by clicking on the checkbox on the title bar. On the first image is marked as completed, while in the second one is not. Also, in the second one it has 4 documents attached.

The third image is from a task with 4 subtasks. The title bar checkbox disappear and its completion state depends directly on its children completion state. (In this case 3 of its children are uncompleted, while one of them is 33% completed, so the parent task status is 8% completed)

On the fourth image, two more child subtasks are marked as completed so the parent task completion state updates to 58%, and on the last image, all children are completed so the task is marked as completed too.

So, is the design clear on the functionality? Do the colors I have chosen make a good combination? Is the font size and family adequate?

Thanks in advance.