Some elements of a form now showing on received email

Hi guys, I have another little problem with a form. I cannot get a couple sets of Radio buttons to show results in the email received. The page is live although not linked to from anywhere yet. www.hospitality-managers.com/contact.html

The page I think may be the problem is the freecontactformprocess.php - I think there may be something between these two pages not talking properly. I get the following results below whereby the website address is being sent thru correctly on the Website Address, but also again on the "style of Property: and the “Time required”. Any suggestions would be appreciated.

Form details below.

Full Name: G***** S***** Email: *****@*****.com Telephone: ######556 Website: www.hospitality-managers.com Style: www.hospitality-managers.com Time Required: www.hospitality-managers.com Message: Another test from form