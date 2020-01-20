Some elements of a form now showing on received email

Hi guys, That’s what I thought it would be somewhere within the process page. Code is as follows:
<?php
if(isset($_POST['Email_Address'])) {
include 'freecontactformsettings.php';
function died($error) {
echo "Sorry, but there were error(s) found with the form you submitted. ";
echo "These errors appear below.
";
echo $error."
";
echo "Please go back and fix these errors.
";
die();
}
if(!isset($_POST['Full_Name']) ||
!isset($_POST['Email_Address']) ||
!isset($_POST['Telephone_Number']) ||
!isset($_POST['Website']) ||
!isset($_POST['style']) ||
!isset($_POST['radSize']) ||
!isset($_POST['Your_Message']) ||
!isset($_POST['AntiSpam'])
) {
died('Sorry, there appears to be a problem with your form submission.');
}
$full_name = $_POST['Full_Name']; // required
$email_from = $_POST['Email_Address']; // required
$telephone = $_POST['Telephone_Number']; // not required
$website = $_POST['Website']; // not required
$style = $_POST['style']; // not required
$radio = $_POST['radSize']; // not required
$comments = $_POST['Your_Message']; // required
$antispam = $_POST['AntiSpam']; // required
$error_message = "";
$email_exp = '/^[A-Za-z0-9._%-]+@[A-Za-z0-9.-]+\.[A-Za-z]{2,4}$/';
if(preg_match($email_exp,$email_from)==0) {
$error_message .= 'The Email Address you entered does not appear to be valid.
';
}
if(strlen($full_name) < 2) {
$error_message .= 'Your Name does not appear to be valid.
';
}
if(strlen($comments) < 2) {
$error_message .= 'The Comments you entered do not appear to be valid.
';
}
if($antispam <> $antispam_answer) {
$error_message .= 'The Anti-Spam answer you entered is not correct.
';
}
if(strlen($error_message) > 0) {
died($error_message);
}
$email_message = "Form details below.\r\n";
function clean_string($string) {
$bad = array("content-type","bcc:","to:","cc:");
return str_replace($bad,"",$string);
}
$email_message .= "Full Name: ".clean_string($full_name)."\r\n";
$email_message .= "Email: ".clean_string($email_from)."\r\n";
$email_message .= "Telephone: ".clean_string($telephone)."\r\n";
$email_message .= "Website: ".clean_string($website)."\r\n";
$email_message .= "Style: ".clean_string($website)."\r\n";
$email_message .= "Time Required: ".clean_string($website)."\r\n";
$email_message .= "Message: ".clean_string($comments)."\r\n\r\n".base64_decode($base)."\r\n";
$headers = 'From: '.$email_from."\r\n".
'Reply-To: '.$email_from."\r\n" .
'X-Mailer: PHP/' . phpversion();
mail($email_to, $email_subject, $email_message, $headers);
header("Location: $thankyou");
echo "";
}
die();