Some elements of a form now showing on received email

Hi guys, I have another little problem with a form. I cannot get a couple sets of Radio buttons to show results in the email received. The page is live although not linked to from anywhere yet. www.hospitality-managers.com/contact.html
The page I think may be the problem is the freecontactformprocess.php - I think there may be something between these two pages not talking properly. I get the following results below whereby the website address is being sent thru correctly on the Website Address, but also again on the "style of Property: and the “Time required”. Any suggestions would be appreciated.
Full Name: G***** S*****

Email: *****@*****.com

Telephone: ######556

Website: www.hospitality-managers.com

Style: www.hospitality-managers.com

Time Required: www.hospitality-managers.com

Message: Another test from form
I don’t see anything obviously wrong in the html of the form, other than the extra spaces in the inputs of the second set of radios.
So the problem is most likely within the processor.

Yes, would need to see the form processing code.

Hi guys, That’s what I thought it would be somewhere within the process page. Code is as follows:

<?php if(isset($_POST['Email_Address'])) { include 'freecontactformsettings.php'; function died($error) { echo "Sorry, but there were error(s) found with the form you submitted. "; echo "These errors appear below.

"; echo $error."

"; echo "Please go back and fix these errors.

"; die(); } if(!isset($_POST['Full_Name']) || !isset($_POST['Email_Address']) || !isset($_POST['Telephone_Number']) || !isset($_POST['Website']) || !isset($_POST['style']) || !isset($_POST['radSize']) || !isset($_POST['Your_Message']) || !isset($_POST['AntiSpam']) ) { died('Sorry, there appears to be a problem with your form submission.'); } $full_name = $_POST['Full_Name']; // required $email_from = $_POST['Email_Address']; // required $telephone = $_POST['Telephone_Number']; // not required $website = $_POST['Website']; // not required $style = $_POST['style']; // not required $radio = $_POST['radSize']; // not required $comments = $_POST['Your_Message']; // required $antispam = $_POST['AntiSpam']; // required $error_message = ""; $email_exp = '/^[A-Za-z0-9._%-]+@[A-Za-z0-9.-]+\.[A-Za-z]{2,4}$/'; if(preg_match($email_exp,$email_from)==0) { $error_message .= 'The Email Address you entered does not appear to be valid.
'; } if(strlen($full_name) < 2) { $error_message .= 'Your Name does not appear to be valid.
'; } if(strlen($comments) < 2) { $error_message .= 'The Comments you entered do not appear to be valid.
'; } if($antispam <> $antispam_answer) { $error_message .= 'The Anti-Spam answer you entered is not correct.
'; } if(strlen($error_message) > 0) { died($error_message); } $email_message = "Form details below.\r\n"; function clean_string($string) { $bad = array("content-type","bcc:","to:","cc:"); return str_replace($bad,"",$string); } $email_message .= "Full Name: ".clean_string($full_name)."\r\n"; $email_message .= "Email: ".clean_string($email_from)."\r\n"; $email_message .= "Telephone: ".clean_string($telephone)."\r\n"; $email_message .= "Website: ".clean_string($website)."\r\n"; $email_message .= "Style: ".clean_string($website)."\r\n"; $email_message .= "Time Required: ".clean_string($website)."\r\n"; $email_message .= "Message: ".clean_string($comments)."\r\n\r\n".base64_decode($base)."\r\n"; $headers = 'From: '.$email_from."\r\n". 'Reply-To: '.$email_from."\r\n" . 'X-Mailer: PHP/' . phpversion(); mail($email_to, $email_subject, $email_message, $headers); header("Location: $thankyou"); echo ""; } die();
#5

