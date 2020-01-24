Some elements of a form now showing on received email

Hi guys,

Thanks for the help so far. Getting closer. I have put things back where they were as far as the upper 3 lines of code are concerned, but changed the last two lines of the lower code as follows:

$email_message .= "Style: ".clean_string($style)."\r

"; $email_message .= "Time Required: ".clean_string($time_required)."\r

";

and I now have the Style of property coming thru as follows:

Form details below.

Full Name: G***** S***** Email: *****@*****.com Telephone: ######556 Website: www.hospitality-managers.com Style: Apartment Time Required: Message: Test again

So it looks like all we have to do now is try and get the “Time Required” to show something.

Further suggestions?

Cheers.