Some beginner questions on css

gurdipsira: gurdipsira: However the bar starts from the utmost right but falls a bit short from the utmost left. The bar also does not start from the utmost top.

That’s probably caused by the browser default margin (usually 8px) applied to the body element. Usually dealt with by a reset rule, e.g:

html, body { margin: 0; padding: 0; }

What’s the general concept for placing the two inner divs side-by-side left and right?

That could be done in many different ways depending of context, so you need to be more specific even for a general advice. Or I would have to guess what scenario you are thinking of.

When I need to check such I usually visit Mozilla Dev for all levels of info:

MDN Web Docs Learn to style HTML using CSS Cascading Stylesheets — or CSS — is the first technology you should start learning after HTML. While HTML is used to define the structure and semantics of your content, CSS is used to style it and lay it out. For example, you can use CSS to alter the...

They also have very useful references for HTML and CSS:

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Reference

https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Reference

That’s a good start, there are too many resources to list in one post.