Some beginner questions on css

Hi All
I am doing some css for a project (I am a web developer/devops enginer, used to do css 15 years ago!). There’s a couple of things I am struggling to get correct:
- I want to implement a full width bar at the top of the page, like on this forum. I have this css:
#top {
width: 100%;
background-color: black;
height: 10px;
margin: 0px;
padding: 0px;
top: 0px;
position:relative;
display:block;
}
However the bar starts from the utmost right but falls a bit short from the utmost left. The bar also does not start from the utmost top.
-
What do I need to do to ensure that text does not overflow from my div? I don’t want scrollbars so just make the div wider/taller.
-
I have a div structure like this:
<div>
<div>
<div
<div
(Closing tags omitted for brevity).
What’s the general concept for placing the two inner divs side-by-side left and right?