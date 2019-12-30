Some beginner questions on css

gurdipsira: gurdipsira: I was avoiding flexbox due to IE10 not supporting it.

IE10 is pretty much dead and I would think there are more users using older versions than IE10 as it was an interim browser. The furthest I go back these days is IE11 as all the older browsers are ta security risk. Soon MS will be switching to a webkit based browser anyway and IE/Edge will be resigned to history.

However IE10 does understand some flexbox so you would need to test in IE10 if you really need to support it. You can supply fallbacks using display:inline-block to get some sort of columns but in most cases just letting the browsers fall back to normal stacked content is good enough for me

So if I use it, I can use css from an online generator like this:

Don’t use generators unless you understand all the code they gave you. There is a lot of redundant and unnecessary code in that snippet that will just confuse you. If you want to learn flexbox there are hundreds of video resources around the web or simply work your way through articles like this one.

Regarding your code so far it is difficult to follow with all the different snippets and would be better if you could package it all into a codepen so we can see what you have and what we have to work width.

I have implemented a sticky header (a header that won’t scroll with the document) and shown 2 examples of code that I think you are looking for. You can find it all here in the codepen.



(Click “Edit on Codepen” to see it properly as I haven’t implemented small screen media queries in the demo).

Set yourself up with a free codepen account and then fork my example to play around with it. Try to understand what it does and then look up anything you don’t know. If you are still stuck or the design isn’t what you meant then please put up your codepen showing what you have so far and what it is you need in more detail.