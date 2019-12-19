Some beginner questions on css

I am going to stick with your first issue as, if I understand your question, I don’t think you have received the correct answer.

You wrote “I want to implement a full width bar at the top of the page, like on this forum.” I am seeing a black bar fixed to the top of the screen (it does not scroll with the page) when I look at this forum. If this is what you want, position:absolute; does not resolve your issue as an absolutely positioned bar will scroll with the page. [Perhaps you don’t yet have enough page content to see this is the case.]

The solution to the issue of creating a fixed bar such as the one at the top of the Sitepoint Community pages is very similar to the code you initially proposed, with one particular change:

#top { width: 100%; background-color: black; height: 10px; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; top: 0px; left: 0px; /* perhaps not necessary, but included for completeness */ position: fixed; /* this is the declaration that is different */ display: block; /* if #top is a block element such as a nav or div, display:block; is unnecessary */ }

When you set a value of zero as you do in margin, padding, top, (and left – that I added), best practice is to declare a “0” without a unit. If you run your code through a CSS validator, the validator will give you a warning or error message when you declare zero units, though in practice the page will render fine.