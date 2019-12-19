Some beginner questions on css

#1

Hi All
I am doing some css for a project (I am a web developer/devops enginer, used to do css 15 years ago!). There’s a couple of things I am struggling to get correct:

  1. I want to implement a full width bar at the top of the page, like on this forum. I have this css:
#top {
    width: 100%;
    background-color: black;
    height: 10px;
    margin: 0px;
    padding: 0px;
    top: 0px;
    position:relative;
    display:block;
}

However the bar starts from the utmost right but falls a bit short from the utmost left. The bar also does not start from the utmost top.

  1. What do I need to do to ensure that text does not overflow from my div? I don’t want scrollbars so just make the div wider/taller.

  2. I have a div structure like this:

<div>
 <div>
 <div
<div

(Closing tags omitted for brevity).

What’s the general concept for placing the two inner divs side-by-side left and right?

#2

Hi @gurdipsira. Welcome to the forums. :slight_smile:

It’s best to post a full code example, as detailed here. Otherwise it’s hard to be sure what’s going on in your situation.

1 Like
#3

That’s probably caused by the browser default margin (usually 8px) applied to the body element. Usually dealt with by a reset rule, e.g:

html, body {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
}

That could be done in many different ways depending of context, so you need to be more specific even for a general advice. Or I would have to guess what scenario you are thinking of.

When I need to check such I usually visit Mozilla Dev for all levels of info:

They also have very useful references for HTML and CSS:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Reference
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/Reference

That’s a good start, there are too many resources to list in one post. :slightly_smiling_face:

#6

Ok so I fixed the banner issue, with this css:

background: #979799;
font-family: Designio;
position: absolute;
left: 0;
right: 0;
top: 0;

height: 60px;
background-size: 100%;
box-shadow: 0 1px 4px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.25);

My other question is with list items. So I have this now appearing on two per line, with this css:

/*ul {
font-size: 11px;
font-family: Arial;
}

li {
float: left;
font-size: 11px;
font-family: Arial;
margin: 1px;
padding: 1px;
}*/

How should this code be modified so that I can fit as many list items on a line as the div allows? See screenshot for what I am trying to achieve.

bullets
bullets1632×158 14.1 KB

RE question no2, I am not sure on this. Do I specify a fixed size and configure the div to stretch to fit content?

Lastly, what’s the best way to align two divs left and right? See screenshot. I have achieved this but probably not the best way! I ask as this is fundamental to the appearance of the page.

edit: can’t post a second screenshot as I am a new member.

#7

It seems already do that, though the ul has its defaults in place making the left space in the screenshot. The items are shrink-wrapped to its content by the float. The div could be auto-width to expand in available space.

ul {
  margin: 0;
  padding: 0;
  font-size: 11px;
  font-family: Arial;
}

li {
  float: left;
  margin: 1px;
  padding: 1px;
}

Again, the best way is to know the context. :wink:

#8

A modern way to put them side by side is by using CSS Flexbox or CSS Grid methods of laying out a page.

Flexbox: https://css-tricks.com/snippets/css/a-guide-to-flexbox/

Grid: https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Learn/CSS/CSS_layout/Grids

1 Like
#9

It’s unlikely that position absolute will be your friend here as it removes the element from the flow and is unlikely to be what you want.

The correct answer was the one Erik gave about removing the default body margins and that will automatically allow the header to be full width without the need for positioning.

You should also lose the fixed height as that will not allow text to wrap or to grow with zoom. Use a min-height if you want an initial space but generally the content in that element will provide the height it needs to grow and shrink as required.

#10

Though if you post the code that generates that display we could see what the screenshot would look like. A screenshot can’t show the code behind it.

An old developer proverb: Code says more than a thousand screenshots. :slightly_smiling_face:

OTOH: An image shows more than a thousand words when it comes to describe what display you want.