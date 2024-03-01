(Solved) PHPJabbers scripts: Add a template (view)

palsyp
March 1, 2024, 11:23am
Hello,
Is anyone familiar with PHPJabbers’ MVC framework? Namely their Member Login script.
I’m wanting to add a new &action (view/template) to the pjFront controller so I can use the framework calls.
I have added the function within the /app/controllers/pjFront.controller.php file named the same as I have the php file I added in the /app/views/pjFront path.
If I visit index.php?controller=pjFront&action={name_of_fuction}, I get output, however, when I use it in a script tag embedded on a page, nothing displays - obviously as it’s not javascript.
I’ve looked at the other pages and noticed that they are wrapped within a
document.writeln() javascript function.
Hope I have explained thoroughly. Any guidance will be appreciated.
For context, eg. to display the login page, you’d use:
<script type="text/javascript" src="index.php?controller=pjFront&action=pjActionLogin"></script>
When you say
What do you mean?
Is this page online somewhere we can see it?
palsyp
March 1, 2024, 12:07pm
In a script tag, the forum removed the < >'s
You need to format code to have it display correctly,
@palsyp. For inline code, place a single backtick ` before and after the code; for a code block, place three backticks on a line above, and three on a line below.
You can also highlight your code and use the
</> button in the editor window.
ah okay, so the PHP is outputting javascript.
Have you got an example of the output you can show us? Is it a valid JS output?
palsyp
March 1, 2024, 2:18pm
Well, I have sorted it out… I missed a PHP function that wraps the code/html within the javascript’s
document.writeln() function when rendering output…
I hope you have checked that the script properly hashes the user password. PHPJabbers own website used to store the password as plain text.