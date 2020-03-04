[Solved] Looping through JSON decoded object

Hi all

Having a small issue trying to figure out the basics to loop through an object and display some data.

//The $ouput variable holds the JSON below $output = json_decode($outputDetails);

JSON for viewing:

{ "results": [ { "formatted_address": "Address Name 1, United Kingdom", "geometry": { "location": { "lat": 00.0000000, "lng": -0.0000000 }, }, "name": "Item Name 1", "types": [ "type1", "type2", "type3" ], "user_ratings_total": 0000 }, { "formatted_address": "Address Name 2, United Kingdom", "geometry": { "location": { "lat": 00.0000000, "lng": -0.0000000 }, }, "name": "Item Name 2", "types": [ "type1", "type2", "type3" ], "user_ratings_total": 0000 }, { "formatted_address": "Address Name 3, United Kingdom", "geometry": { "location": { "lat": 00.0000000, "lng": -0.0000000 }, }, "name": "Item Name 3", "types": [ "type1", "type2", "type3" ], "user_ratings_total": 0000 } ] }

Now when I try and display and loop through this data I keep getting

Notice : Trying to get property of non-object in…

What am I doing wrong?

foreach($output as $item){ echo $item->results->formatted_address; echo "<br>"; echo $item->results->name; }

Thanks

Barry