(Solved) Can you see this website?

Can you see this website?

I have a process that accesses an XML file on several websites belonging to a professional community. Since May 16th, I haven’t been able to access one of them, and I can’t figure out why.

From my local machine, it works just fine.

I contacted the website’s support, and they said nothing had changed on their end.

The strange thing is that when I do a trace from my VPS, it reaches the server, but when browsing, it doesn’t load. I tried it from 3 other VPSs I’m running, but none of them seem to be able to load it from the browser.

Yes, no problem. Caching problem?

I should have double-checked before posting, I swear on a stack of SSD drives that an hour before posting my message it wasn’t working. Now it is coming up fine, and my process is working.