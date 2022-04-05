[SOLVED] AJAX get image works but not allowing extra input

I’m getting
{"sampleData":"Sample Text"} when I look at the page source.
If I comment out this line of my HTML:
.then(response => response.json())
… then in the console from
console.log('Success:', result) I get:
Success: Response { type: "basic", url: "http://mywebsite.com/fetch1.php", redirected: false, status: 200, ok: true, statusText: "OK", headers: Headers, body: ReadableStream, bodyUsed: false } fetch1.html:29:13
Now we can try to upload image files as well.
I don’t seem to be able to see any php code
For example:
$result = file_put_contents($destPath.$fName, file_get_contents('php://input') );
the file_get_contents( ‘php://input’) function uploads the file and returns it’s temporary path
the file_put_contents(dest, source) writes the uploaded file to memory.
The quality and width are in the $__POST array
Here we go;
Online demo
It appears that the form input width and input quality are not being passed to the JavaScript in Post #14
I’ve tried using akert(…) on numerous variables within the JavaScript but unable to display any post variables
Is there a problem with the HTML form?
My prior post in this thread indicates why there are no values from those fields.
Either remove the .reset() method call, do one of the two things I already mentioned, or if you are not tied to the features of this upload code (able to upload multiple files, one at a time, with each file approaching the post_max_size limit, and showing each filename as it is upload) abandon this code for a simpler, general-purpose method that will grab all the form data, both file(s) and post, at once into a formData object, without writing out code for each field.
The js code shown in post #13 works.
It is standard file upload code and I have used lot successfully several times.
The code you say you are using is just a var declaration.
var ajaxup = {
......
};
It does nothing until it is invoked
The html for the form is
<form id="upform" onsubmit="return ajaxup.add();">
<label> Step: 1 </label>
<input id="upfile" type="file" accept=".png,.gif,.jpg,.webp" multiple="" required="">
<i> Select an image </i>
<br><br>
<label for="quality"> Step: 2 </label>
<input id="quality" name="quality" type="number" min="1" max="100" value="42">
<i> $_POST['quality'] NOT WORKING </i>
<!-- i> Quality (range 1..100) </i -->
<br><br>
<label for="width"> Step: 3 </label>
<input id="width" name="width" type="number" min="10" max="4200" value="222">
<i> $_POST['width'] NOT WORKING</i>
<!-- i> Width (height scaled automatically) </i -->
<br><br>
<!-- label for="upfile">Choose an image file:</label -->
<label> Step: 4 </label>
<input type="submit" value="Convert">
<!-- AJAX MESSAGE -->
<!-- i> images to above parameters -->
</form>
When you submit the form the event handler is
return ‘ajaxup.add();’ resolves to ‘?page=reset:20’
which is not an event handler
And does not exist.
It is expecting an event handler identifier.
So either add a submit event handler to the form element or add a click event handler to the submit input element.
In that event handler invoke your ajaxup object.
In the ajax-upload.php file, handle the html request.
If you are uploading large files than a multi-part upload would be a more robust, reliable, faster solution. You could upload multiple chunks in parallel and put them all together after to circumvent issues uploading large files at once.
I decided to start over again and not use AJAX:
1. Solved the reset thumbnail options
2. Loads a default image if non is selected
3. Re-uses either the default image or the latest image to create thumbnails
4. Correctly resizes image types Bmp, Gif, Heif, Jpg, Png and WebP
5. Dimensions and filesizes shown for all images
https://fred.anetizer.com/shrinker/
Any suggestions as to how this utility could be improved?