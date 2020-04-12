Solution Want exit button to close browser

I think I see. In that topic, it was established that for script to be able to close a window, that window needed to be opened by script. It is intuitive that having code that opens a window would therefore be a requirement.

What I think has been missed is that window.open is a method of the Window object and that window.open opens a new window object.

The browser belongs to the user, not a website, so the interfaces are relatively restrictive. eg.

page A script opens a new object containing page B

page A script can close that same object containing page B

.

MDN Web Docs Window.close() The Window.close() method closes the current window, or the window on which it was called.