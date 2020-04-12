Solution Want exit button to close browser

In the post https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/php5-want-exit-button-to-close-browser/6911,
i couldn’t reply, but i have an answer to the last reply in this post.
The way to open window with javascript.
This is a code example.
<a type="button" class="btn btn-danger btn-sm"
href="here put the link, could be a php ref with parameters"
target="_blank"
onClick="window.open(this.href, this.target, 'width=500px,height=500px'); return false;">
Button Name</a>
Href example with parameters:
archivo.php?accion=files&nmtbl=../data/files/filepru.txt&n=0&txt=First Line.
To styling the button ,i use bootstrap. But is not a restricted, or the only way, there are many ways, use the better for you.