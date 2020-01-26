Solution Want exit button to close browser

In the post https://www.sitepoint.com/community/t/php5-want-exit-button-to-close-browser/6911,

i couldn’t reply, but i have an answer to the last reply in this post.

The way to open window with javascript.

This is a code example.

<a type="button" class="btn btn-danger btn-sm" href="here put the link, could be a php ref with parameters" target="_blank" onClick="window.open(this.href, this.target, 'width=500px,height=500px'); return false;"> Button Name</a>