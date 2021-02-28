Software with Datbases,UI Designer and Database Forms

I’ve used Visual Studio and I’ve now switched because I was recommended by a friend to use MatDeck(https://labdeck.com/python/) and it’s free. They are compatible with all major databases but I only use MySQL.The standout for me is their GUI/UI Designer which also has code for a database form.

I’m thinking I can use this together to make a whole database set similar to Microsoft access and add features that I would prefer. What are your guy’s thoughts on this and what are some cool features I can add?