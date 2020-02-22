SocketIO messages show up in local development but not in production

I’ve using socket.io to emit messages in a chat app, it’s bootstrapped with Create React App and hosted in a docker file. I anticipated problems with the 2nd server (backend) in a single file, but I created a script concurzen that appears to run them both fine in local development. But when I build the image and run it in production the messages do not appear to be emitting. I’ve not used the build script, but I don’t think that should change how it’s running. Should I try to move it into a yaml swarm or docker-compose to launch the backend in a separate container?

localhost

docker run -v ${PWD}:/usr/src/app -v /usr/src/app/node_modules -p 3000:3000 -p 5000:5000 --rm turtlewolfe/chattain:dev

AWS

I’m dropping the volumes & remapping 3000 to 80… (everything else should be the same)