Socioshot.com | Twitter Screenshot Bot

Hi everyone, I am thrilled to anounce you my new application named Socioshot.

https://socioshot.com is the web site.

What is Socioshot ?

Socioshot is an application that you can create a beautiful images of the tweets. You can use dark mode or hide metrics of tweet.

How It Works ?

Paste URL of the tweet that you want to take the screenshot and then it will redirect you to the customization page. You can choose any background color that you want.

Twitter Screenshot Bot

It is possible to mention @socioshot screenshot on a reply of a tweet. The bot will reply in a minute with the screenshot of the image.

Hope you enjoy it