Social network for exploring and discovering web code

CodeRoad is a new social network focused on sharing and exploring web code snippets made with simple HTML, CSS and JavaScript.

It is based on Instagram, but with the added value of code, which makes it more interactive and engaging than pure images and gives you the opportunity to practice your coding skills in a convenient, enjoyable way.

There is a built-in editor on the website in which you can edit any code you like. It is recommended for you to download the app as a PWA to provide you with the easiest native experience.

Because we’re just starting, there is very little content, but if you like the idea, you can still use the site as convenient way to publish your mini projects and experimentations, while sharing it with the community and helping us grow.

If you’re interested, the link is here: https://coderoad.org