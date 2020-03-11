Social login buttons

Those instructions will not work. You have to download Bootstrap first, etc., which will be a huge headache if your website is already finished.

This page will show you how to add the buttons to your page, but you will need to change the <a href="#" part into your own URL. Then the button, when clicked on, will take the person to your social media page. For instance the above will be changed to <a href=“https://www.facebook.com/sitepoint”

Instructions:

https://www.w3schools.com/howto/howto_css_social_media_buttons.asp

Do you know where to put this code in your html page?