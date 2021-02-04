Soccer ball drop in a stadium

Found the simple code for a ball bounce, changed it, and used that to make out a soccer ball and a sports theme.
Hi there ladans37,
note that CSS animation no longer requires prefixes.
Less coding, and more time to play with your balls.
coothead
@coothead I’ll take note of that and remove them
Done! What about the
@-webkit…etc?
if you are referring to
@-webkit-keyframes,
then that now becomes
@keyframes
How do I know all this stuff, you may well ask,
and the answer is I don’t, but I do know someone
who does…
coothead
Right, makes sense . Yep I been to that website many times, it’s great.
You have
-webkit- in yours
This rolling effect for my soccer ball would be awesome.
You are being very a vert silly-billy now.
You know very well that this is code from the codepen
that you posted in this thread of yours…
I copied that codepen’s code in it’s entirety to help
resolve the SVG problems you were having with it.
Nothing to do with the CSS at all. .
coothead
now am confused. What’s a rolling ball got to do with guitars?
doesn’t need prefixes
Oh I see. Ok I just changed
webkit-keyframes-bounce to
keyframes-bounce . Sorry I missed that.
I have replied in some depth to your post
Yeah I saw. It’s in your Pen that you fixed up for me, not in mine. I have removed the prefixes in mine…
That’s the one you did for me. Your Pen.
This is the pen that you posted…
coothead
Ok, right…so? Point being?