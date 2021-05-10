Soccer ball drop in a stadium

I have been trying to search it. I can keep trying if you don’t want to share one.
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/MWbKNdx
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/MWbKNdx
coothead
Thanks. Looks great, but I don’t want a button. I want a keypress. Like keyup - start/stop animation. One key for both.
Then what you are asking for is JavaScript.
Ok. There’s got to be a way without that though. You said don’t use it.
I said don’t use, because a CSS method is always preferable.
How can CSS have anything to do with keyboards?
If you want CSS, I have given you the Method,
If you don’t want CSS then you need javascript.
Why do keep on prevaricating, like this, in all of your threads?
coothead
Ok I’ll look at it again.
That method is a button press, I don’t want button press. Key press is what I want.
Now you don’t even have the ball there.
That was because I was in the process
of removing what you did not want.
The keypress method does not work on
codepen, so you will have to have it in a
zip file.
balls.zip (2.0 KB)
coothead
Ok. I’m sorry.
@coothead hey . Just want to thank you for the files. I put them in, and they work beautifully.
Put them in where, as the javascript, as pointed out,
does not work at all on codepen.
I also see that the example ball codepen in your first
post of this thread has now disappeared with a 404.
coothead
Try again
It does work
OK, I can see what the problem is.
One must first focus on the page before using the up/down keys.
Note:-
The only HTML to post on codepen is that which appears between
the opening and closing
<body> tags.
coothead
Which is what you had first :
<div id="container" class="hide">
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
Ok I removed the rest, and left it to just that, but now works kinda funny.
Update - fine now. Browser was acting up, and needed an update.
How do I add this function to it?
This will bounce up the ball from the ground when pressing the up arrow btn. I’d like to do this in addition to what my ball does now.
This topic was automatically closed 91 days after the last reply. New replies are no longer allowed.