Soccer ball drop in a stadium

Community
Lol what’s funny? I could use some hint on that :joy:

Definitely don’t use JavaScript. :biggrin:

coothead

writes down - don’t use JavaScript. Check! :joy:

So what possible method(s) do you think that one might use?

coothead

Got to say that I’m clueless on that :thinking:

So are you going to ‘search’ for a solution
or just wait for me to post one?

coothead

I have been trying to search it. I can keep trying if you don’t want to share one.

Full Page View:-

https://codepen.io/coothead/full/MWbKNdx

Editor View:-

https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/MWbKNdx

coothead

Thanks. Looks great, but I don’t want a button. I want a keypress. Like keyup - start/stop animation. One key for both.

Then what you are asking for is JavaScript.

Ok. There’s got to be a way without that though. You said don’t use it.

I said don’t use, because a CSS method is always preferable. :wonky:

How can CSS have anything to do with keyboards? :wonky:
If you want CSS, I have given you the Method,
If you don’t want CSS then you need javascript.
Why do keep on prevaricating, like this, in all of your threads?

coothead

Ok I’ll look at it again.

That method is a button press, I don’t want button press. Key press is what I want.

Now you don’t even have the ball there.

That was because I was in the process
of removing what you did not want. :unhappy:

The keypress method does not work on
codepen, so you will have to have it in a
zip file.

balls.zip (2.0 KB)

coothead

Ok. I’m sorry.

@coothead hey :slight_smile: . Just want to thank you for the files. I put them in, and they work beautifully.

Put them in where, as the javascript, as pointed out,
does not work at all on codepen. :unhappy:

I also see that the example ball codepen in your first
post of this thread has now disappeared with a 404. :rofl:

coothead

Try again

It does work :slight_smile: