Soccer ball drop in a stadium

How to make the shadow appear as the ball comes down, instead of the shadow being present the whole time? Thinking to do that.
Hey @coothead , I’m thinking of a keypress to trigger that ball drop now.
Good for you.
coothead
Lol what’s funny? I could use some hint on that
Definitely don’t use JavaScript.
coothead
writes down - don’t use JavaScript. Check!
So what possible method(s) do you think that one might use?
coothead
Got to say that I’m clueless on that
So are you going to ‘search’ for a solution
or just wait for me to post one?
coothead
I have been trying to search it. I can keep trying if you don’t want to share one.
Full Page View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/full/MWbKNdx
Editor View:-
https://codepen.io/coothead/pen/MWbKNdx
coothead
Thanks. Looks great, but I don’t want a button. I want a keypress. Like keyup - start/stop animation. One key for both.
Then what you are asking for is JavaScript.
Ok. There’s got to be a way without that though. You said don’t use it.
I said don’t use, because a CSS method is always preferable.
How can CSS have anything to do with keyboards?
If you want CSS, I have given you the Method,
If you don’t want CSS then you need javascript.
Why do keep on prevaricating, like this, in all of your threads?
coothead
Ok I’ll look at it again.
That method is a button press, I don’t want button press. Key press is what I want.
Now you don’t even have the ball there.
That was because I was in the process
of removing what you did not want.
The keypress method does not work on
codepen, so you will have to have it in a
zip file.
balls.zip (2.0 KB)
coothead
Ok. I’m sorry.