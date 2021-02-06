Soccer ball drop in a stadium

doesn’t need prefixes
Oh I see. Ok I just changed
webkit-keyframes-bounce to
keyframes-bounce . Sorry I missed that.
I have replied in some depth to your post
Yeah I saw. It’s in your Pen that you fixed up for me, not in mine. I have removed the prefixes in mine…
That’s the one you did for me. Your Pen.
No it isn’t
This is the pen that you posted…
coothead
Ok, right…so? Point being?
Anyone know how to add a shadow to a ball as it’s dropping?
Working on it, found some clues
Having trouble where the shadow’s animation is slower than the ball’s.
.shadow {
background: #020;
width: 50px;
height: 37px;
position: absolute;
bottom: 48px;
left: 105px;
border-radius: 50px;
bottom: 0.5;
transform-origin: 50% 50%;
transform: scaleY(0.25);
animation: shadow-scale 2s 1;
animation-duration: 2s;
filter:blur(12px);
}
/*
// Grow and Shrink Shadow
*/
@keyframes shadow-scale{
0% {
transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
}
40% {
transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
}
65% {
transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
}
82% {
transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
}
92% {
transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
}
/*
// Group animations together
// When the ball gets closer to the floor the shadow is smaller
// The shadow is larger the further the ball gets from the ground
*/
25%,
55%,
75%,
87%,
97%,
100% {
transform: scale(0.75) scaleY(0.25);
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
}
.bouncingball {
width:140px;
height:140px;
border-radius:100%;
background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/ZS22388/soccer-ball-png-clip-art-soccer-ball-11563100954keemcoojya.png);
background-size:35%;
background-position:center;
background-repeat:no-repeat;
animation: bounce 2s 1 forwards;
transform: translateY(0px);
animation-iteration-count: 1;
position:absolute;
margin:50px;
margin-top:285px;
}
keyframes bounce {
0% {
top: 0;
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
}
16% {
top: 190px;
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
32% {
top: 50px;
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
}
48% {
top: 190px;
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
62% {
top: 100px;
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
}
78% {
top: 190px;
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
90% {
top: 150px;
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
}
100% {
top: 190px;
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
}
<div class="bouncingball">
</div>
<div class="shadow"></div>
Hi there ladans37,
I will give you one solution and that’s it.
No comments, no explanations, no repartee just code…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<base href="https://i.ibb.co/">
<title>Animated ball</title>
<!--
The internal CSS should be transferred to an external file
<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">
-->
<style media="screen">
html, body {
height: 100%;
margin: 0;
}
body {
font: normal 1em / 1.62em sans-serif;
background-color: #010;
background-image:url( rMb3jQP/soccer.jpg );
background-repeat:no-repeat;
background-size: 100vw auto;
background-position: center;
}
#container {
position: fixed;
bottom: 0;
left: 50%;
transform: translate( -50%, 0 );
}
#container div:nth-of-type(1) {
width: 8.75em;
height: 8.75em;
background-image: url( ZS22388/soccer-ball-png-clip-art-soccer-ball-11563100954keemcoojya.png );
background-size: 35% auto;
background-position: center;
background-repeat: no-repeat;
animation: bounce 2s 1 forwards;
transform: translateY(0);
animation-iteration-count: 1;
}
#container div:nth-of-type(2) {
width: 3.124em;
height: 2.25em;
margin-left: 3em;
border-radius: 3.124em;
transform-origin: 50% 50%;
transform: scaleY( 0.25 );
filter: blur( 0.75em );
background-color: #020;
animation: shadow-scale 2s 1;
animation-iteration-count: 1;
animation-delay: 0.12s;
}
@keyframes bounce {
0% {
margin: 0 0 190px;
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
}
16% {
margin: 190px 0 0;
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
32% {
margin: 50px 0 140px;
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
}
48% {
margin: 190px 0 0;
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
62% {
margin: 100px 0 90px;
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
}
78% {
margin: 190px 0 0;
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
90% {
margin: 150px 0 40px;
animation-timing-function: ease-in;
}
100% {
margin: 190px 0 0;
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
}
/* Grow and Shrink Shadow */
@keyframes shadow-scale {
0% {
transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
}
40% {
transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
}
65% {
transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
}
82% {
transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
}
/*
Group animations together
When the ball gets closer to the floor the shadow is smaller
The shadow is larger the further the ball gets from the ground
*/
25%,
55%,
75%,
87%,
97%,
100% {
transform: scale(0.75) scaleY(0.25);
animation-timing-function: ease-out;
}
}
@media ( max-width: 39em ) {
body {
background-size: 150vw auto;
}
}
@media ( max-width: 24em ) {
body {
background-size: 250vw auto;
}
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div id="container">
<div></div>
<div></div>
</div>
</body>
</html>
coothead
@coothead hey there . Thanks, I’ll look into that and will share results soon.
Well lol, it’s not working out. I’m putting in everything you gave me. Trying it out on a blank page instead of my Pen I shared.
Ok
I’m still seeing that the shadow animation is a bit off. Will try to keep working on it.
Made changes so the background would show up. Some reason it didn’t.
coothead
@coothead stole my idea of that awesome spin . Thanks, it’s gorgeous.
How to make the shadow appear as the ball comes down, instead of the shadow being present the whole time? Thinking to do that.
Hey @coothead , I’m thinking of a keypress to trigger that ball drop now.
Good for you.
coothead
Lol what’s funny? I could use some hint on that