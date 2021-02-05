Soccer ball drop in a stadium

Found the simple code for a ball bounce, changed it, and used that to make out a soccer ball and a sports theme.

Hi there ladans37,

note that CSS animation no longer requires prefixes. :unhappy:

Less coding, and more time to play with your balls. :biggrin:

coothead

@coothead I’ll take note of that and remove them :smiley:

Done! What about the @-webkit…etc?

if you are referring to @-webkit-keyframes,
then that now becomes @keyframes

How do I know all this stuff, you may well ask,
and the answer is I don’t, but I do know someone
who does…

Can I Use - @keyframes :weee:

coothead

Right, makes sense :smiley: . Yep I been to that website many times, it’s great.

You have -webkit- in yours :upside_down_face:

image

This rolling effect for my soccer ball would be awesome.

You are being very a vert silly-billy now. :unhappy:

You know very well that this is code from the codepen
that you posted in this thread of yours…

I copied that codepen’s code in it’s entirety to help
resolve the SVG problems you were having with it.

Nothing to do with the CSS at all. .:wonky:

coothead

:thinking: now am confused. What’s a rolling ball got to do with guitars?

#11

doesn’t need prefixes

Oh I see. Ok I just changed webkit-keyframes-bounce to keyframes-bounce . Sorry I missed that.

#13

I have replied in some depth to your post

Yeah I saw. It’s in your Pen that you fixed up for me, not in mine. I have removed the prefixes in mine…

That’s the one you did for me. Your Pen.

#15

No it isn’t

No it isn’t

No it isn’t

This is the pen that you posted…

coothead

Ok, right…so? Point being?

#17

Anyone know how to add a shadow to a ball as it’s dropping?

Working on it, found some clues :slight_smile:

Having trouble where the shadow’s animation is slower than the ball’s.

.shadow {
  background: #020;
  width: 50px;
  height: 37px;
  position: absolute;
  bottom: 48px;
  left: 105px;
  border-radius: 50px;
  bottom: 0.5;
  transform-origin: 50% 50%;
  transform: scaleY(0.25); 
  animation: shadow-scale 2s 1;
  animation-duration: 2s;
  filter:blur(12px);
} 

/*
// Grow and Shrink Shadow
*/
@keyframes shadow-scale{
  0% {
    transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
  }
  40% {
    transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
  }
  65% {
    transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
  } 
  82% {
    transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
  }
  92% {
    transform: scale(1) scaleY(0.25);
  }
  /*
  // Group animations together
  // When the ball gets closer to the floor the shadow is smaller
  // The shadow is larger the further the ball gets from the ground
  */
  25%,
  55%,
  75%,
  87%,
  97%,
  100% {
    transform: scale(0.75) scaleY(0.25);
    animation-timing-function: ease-out; 
  }
}
 

.bouncingball {
  width:140px;  
  height:140px;
  border-radius:100%;
  background-image:url(https://i.ibb.co/ZS22388/soccer-ball-png-clip-art-soccer-ball-11563100954keemcoojya.png);
  background-size:35%;
  background-position:center;
  background-repeat:no-repeat;
  animation: bounce 2s 1 forwards;
  transform: translateY(0px);
  animation-iteration-count: 1; 
  position:absolute;
  margin:50px;
  margin-top:285px; 
  
}

keyframes bounce {
	0% {
		top: 0;
		animation-timing-function: ease-in;
	}
	16% {
		top: 190px;
		animation-timing-function: ease-out;
	}
	32% {
		top: 50px;
		animation-timing-function: ease-in;
	}
	48% {
		top: 190px;
		animation-timing-function: ease-out;
	}
	62% {
		top: 100px;
		animation-timing-function: ease-in;
	}
	78% {
		top: 190px;
		animation-timing-function: ease-out;
	}
	90% {
		top: 150px;
		animation-timing-function: ease-in;
	}
	100% {
		top: 190px;
		animation-timing-function: ease-out;
	}
}

<div class="bouncingball">
</div>
<div class="shadow"></div>