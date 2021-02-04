Soccer ball drop in a stadium

Found the simple code for a ball bounce, changed it, and used that to make out a soccer ball and a sports theme.

Hi there ladans37,

note that CSS animation no longer requires prefixes. :unhappy:

Less coding, and more time to play with your balls. :biggrin:

coothead

@coothead I’ll take note of that and remove them :smiley:

Done! What about the @-webkit…etc?

if you are referring to @-webkit-keyframes,
then that now becomes @keyframes

How do I know all this stuff, you may well ask,
and the answer is I don’t, but I do know someone
who does…

Can I Use - @keyframes :weee:

coothead

Right, makes sense :smiley: . Yep I been to that website many times, it’s great.

You have -webkit- in yours :upside_down_face:

image

This rolling effect for my soccer ball would be awesome.

You are being very a vert silly-billy now. :unhappy:

You know very well that this is code from the codepen
that you posted in this thread of yours…

I copied that codepen’s code in it’s entirety to help
resolve the SVG problems you were having with it.

Nothing to do with the CSS at all. .:wonky:

coothead

:thinking: now am confused. What’s a rolling ball got to do with guitars?

doesn’t need prefixes

Oh I see. Ok I just changed webkit-keyframes-bounce to keyframes-bounce . Sorry I missed that.

I have replied in some depth to your post

Yeah I saw. It’s in your Pen that you fixed up for me, not in mine. I have removed the prefixes in mine…

That’s the one you did for me. Your Pen.

No it isn’t

No it isn’t

No it isn’t

This is the pen that you posted…

coothead

Ok, right…so? Point being?