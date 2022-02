SMTP Error: Could not connect to SMTP host.

For reference, what that means is that instead of

$sql = "UPDATE tbl_patient SET request_status = 'Approved' WHERE patient_id = '$patient_id'"; $user = mysqli_query($con, $sql);

you should be using

$statement = mysqli_prepare($con, 'UPDATE tbl_patient SET request_status = "Approved" WHERE patient_id = ?'); mysqli_stmt_bind_param($statement, 's', $patient_id); mysqli_stmt_execute($statement);

This is to prevent SQL Injection.

As for your question, I don’t know why it can’t connect. Everything seems to be configured correctly.

Is there any more information around the error that is shown?