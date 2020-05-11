SMTP Authentication problem

OLD form_process.php

<?php /* If you see this text in your browser, PHP is not configured correctly on this hosting provider. Contact your hosting provider regarding PHP configuration for your site. PHP file generated by Adobe Muse CC 2017.0.0.363 */ function process_form($form) { if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] != 'POST') die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['unknown_method'])); // will die() if there are any errors check_required_fields($form); // will die() if there is a send email problem email_form_submission($form); } function get_form_error_response($error) { return get_form_response(false, array('error' => $error)); } function get_form_response($success, $data) { if (!is_array($data)) die('data must be array'); $status = array(); $status[$success ? 'FormResponse' : 'MusePHPFormResponse'] = array_merge(array('success' => $success), $data); return json_serialize($status); } function check_required_fields($form) { $errors = array(); foreach ($form['fields'] as $field => $properties) { if (!$properties['required']) continue; if (!array_key_exists($field, $_REQUEST) || ($_REQUEST[$field] !== "0" && empty($_REQUEST[$field]))) array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['required'])); else if (!check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties)) array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['format'])); } if (!empty($errors)) die(get_form_error_response(array('fields' => $errors))); } function check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties) { $value = get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $form['resources'], false); switch($properties['type']) { case 'checkbox': case 'string': case 'captcha': // no format to validate for those fields return true; case 'checkboxgroup': if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties)) die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label']))); // If the value received is not an array, treat it as invalid format if (!isset($value)) return false; // Check each option to see if it is a valid value foreach($value as $checkboxValue) { if (!in_array($checkboxValue, $properties['optionItems'])) return false; } return true; case 'radiogroup': if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties)) die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label']))); //check list of real radio values return in_array($value, $properties['optionItems']); case 'recaptcha': if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha']) || empty($form['recaptcha']['private_key'])) die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA_private_key'])); $resp = recaptcha_check_answer($form['recaptcha']['private_key'], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"], $_POST["recaptcha_challenge_field"], $_POST["recaptcha_response_field"]); return $resp->is_valid; case 'recaptcha2': if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha2', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha2']) || empty($form['recaptcha2']['private_key'])) die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_private_key'])); $resp = recaptcha2_check_answer($form['recaptcha2']['private_key'], $_POST["g-recaptcha-response"], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"]); return $resp["success"]; case 'email': return 1 == preg_match('/^[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+(?:\.[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+)*@(?:[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?\.)+[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?$/i', $value); case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated default: die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type']))); } } /** * Returns an object with following properties: * "success": true|false, * "challenge_ts": timestamp, // timestamp of the challenge load (ISO format yyyy-MM-dd'T'HH:mm:ssZZ) * "hostname": string, // the hostname of the site where the reCAPTCHA was solved * "error-codes": [...] // optional; possibe values: * missing-input-secret - The secret parameter is missing * invalid-input-secret - The secret parameter is invalid or malformed * missing-input-response - The response parameter is missing * invalid-input-response - The response parameter is invalid or malformed */ function recaptcha2_check_answer($secret, $response, $remoteIP) { $url = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify'; $data = array( 'secret' => $secret, 'response' => $response, 'remoteip' => $remoteIP ); $options = array( 'http' => array( 'header' => "Content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded\r

", 'method' => 'POST', 'content' => http_build_query($data) ) ); $context = stream_context_create($options); $contents = file_get_contents($url, false, $context); if ($contents === FALSE) { die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_server_response'])); } $result = (array) json_decode($contents); return $result; } function email_form_submission($form) { if(!defined('PHP_EOL')) define('PHP_EOL', '\r

'); $form_email = ((array_key_exists('Email', $_REQUEST) && !empty($_REQUEST['Email'])) ? cleanup_email($_REQUEST['Email']) : ''); $to = $form['email']['to']; $subject = $form['subject']; $message = get_email_body($subject, $form['heading'], $form['fields'], $form['resources']); $headers = get_email_headers($to, $form_email); $sent = @mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers); if(!$sent) die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['failed_to_send_email'])); $success_data = array( 'redirect' => $form['success_redirect'] ); echo get_form_response(true, $success_data); } function get_email_headers($to_email, $form_email) { $headers = 'From: ' . $to_email . PHP_EOL; $headers .= 'Reply-To: ' . $form_email . PHP_EOL; $headers .= 'X-Mailer: Adobe Muse CC 2017.0.0.363 with PHP' . PHP_EOL; $headers .= 'Content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8' . PHP_EOL; return $headers; } function get_email_body($subject, $heading, $fields, $resources) { $message = '<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">'; $message .= '<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">'; $message .= '<head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html;charset=UTF-8"/><title>' . encode_for_form($subject) . '</title></head>'; $message .= '<body style="background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: 18px; font-family: helvetica, arial, verdana, sans-serif;">'; $message .= '<h2 style="background-color: #eeeeee;">' . $heading . '</h2>'; $message .= '<table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="100%" style="background-color: #ffffff;">'; $sorted_fields = array(); foreach ($fields as $field => $properties) { // Skip reCAPTCHA from email submission if ('recaptcha' == $properties['type'] || 'recaptcha2' == $properties['type']) continue; array_push($sorted_fields, array('field' => $field, 'properties' => $properties)); } // sort fields usort($sorted_fields, 'field_comparer'); foreach ($sorted_fields as $field_wrapper) $message .= '<tr><td valign="top" style="background-color: #ffffff;"><b>' . encode_for_form($field_wrapper['properties']['label']) . ':</b></td><td>' . get_form_field_value($field_wrapper['field'], $field_wrapper['properties'], $resources, true) . '</td></tr>'; $message .= '</table>'; $message .= '<br/><br/>'; $message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_from'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'])) . '</div>'; $message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_by'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'])) . '</div>'; $message .= '</body></html>'; return cleanup_message($message); } function field_comparer($field1, $field2) { if ($field1['properties']['order'] == $field2['properties']['order']) return 0; return (($field1['properties']['order'] < $field2['properties']['order']) ? -1 : 1); } function is_assoc_array($arr) { if (!is_array($arr)) return false; $keys = array_keys($arr); foreach (array_keys($arr) as $key) if (is_string($key)) return true; return false; } function json_serialize($data) { if (is_assoc_array($data)) { $json = array(); foreach ($data as $key => $value) array_push($json, '"' . $key . '": ' . json_serialize($value)); return '{' . implode(', ', $json) . '}'; } if (is_array($data)) { $json = array(); foreach ($data as $value) array_push($json, json_serialize($value)); return '[' . implode(', ', $json) . ']'; } if (is_int($data) || is_float($data)) return $data; if (is_bool($data)) return $data ? 'true' : 'false'; return '"' . encode_for_json($data) . '"'; } function encode_for_json($value) { return preg_replace(array('/([\'"\\t\\\\])/i', '/\\r/i', '/\

/i'), array('\\\\$1', '\\r', '\

'), $value); } function encode_for_form($text) { $text = stripslashes($text); return htmlentities($text, ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');// need ENT_QUOTES or webpro.js jQuery.parseJSON fails } function get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $resources, $forOutput) { $value = $_REQUEST[$field]; switch($properties['type']) { case 'checkbox': return (($value == '1' || $value == 'true') ? $resources['checkbox_checked'] : $resources['checkbox_unchecked']); case 'checkboxgroup': if (!is_array($value)) return NULL; $outputValue = array(); foreach ($value as $checkboxValue) array_push($outputValue, $forOutput ? encode_for_form($checkboxValue) : stripslashes($checkboxValue)); if ($forOutput) $outputValue = implode(', ', $outputValue); return $outputValue; case 'radiogroup': return ($forOutput ? encode_for_form($value) : stripslashes($value)); case 'string': case 'captcha': case 'recaptcha': case 'recaptcha2': case 'email': return encode_for_form($value); case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated default: die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($resources['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type']))); } } function cleanup_email($email) { $email = encode_for_form($email); $email = preg_replace('=((<CR>|<LF>|0x0A/%0A|0x0D/%0D|\

|\\r)\S).*=i', null, $email); return $email; } function cleanup_message($message) { $message = wordwrap($message, 70, "\r

"); return $message; } ?>

NEW form_process.php

<?php /* If you see this text in your browser, PHP is not configured correctly on this hosting provider. Contact your hosting provider regarding PHP configuration for your site. PHP file generated by Adobe Muse CC 2017.0.0.363 */ function process_form($form) { if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] != 'POST') die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['unknown_method'])); // will die() if there are any errors check_required_fields($form); // will die() if there is a send email problem email_form_submission($form); } function get_form_error_response($error) { return get_form_response(false, array('error' => $error)); } function get_form_response($success, $data) { if (!is_array($data)) die('data must be array'); $status = array(); $status[$success ? 'FormResponse' : 'MusePHPFormResponse'] = array_merge(array('success' => $success), $data); return json_serialize($status); } function check_required_fields($form) { $errors = array(); foreach ($form['fields'] as $field => $properties) { if (!$properties['required']) continue; if (!array_key_exists($field, $_REQUEST) || ($_REQUEST[$field] !== "0" && empty($_REQUEST[$field]))) array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['required'])); else if (!check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties)) array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['format'])); } if (!empty($errors)) die(get_form_error_response(array('fields' => $errors))); } function check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties) { $value = get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $form['resources'], false); switch($properties['type']) { case 'checkbox': case 'string': case 'captcha': // no format to validate for those fields return true; case 'checkboxgroup': if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties)) die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label']))); // If the value received is not an array, treat it as invalid format if (!isset($value)) return false; // Check each option to see if it is a valid value foreach($value as $checkboxValue) { if (!in_array($checkboxValue, $properties['optionItems'])) return false; } return true; case 'radiogroup': if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties)) die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label']))); //check list of real radio values return in_array($value, $properties['optionItems']); case 'recaptcha': if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha']) || empty($form['recaptcha']['private_key'])) die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA_private_key'])); $resp = recaptcha_check_answer($form['recaptcha']['private_key'], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"], $_POST["recaptcha_challenge_field"], $_POST["recaptcha_response_field"]); return $resp->is_valid; case 'recaptcha2': if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha2', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha2']) || empty($form['recaptcha2']['private_key'])) die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_private_key'])); $resp = recaptcha2_check_answer($form['recaptcha2']['private_key'], $_POST["g-recaptcha-response"], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"]); return $resp["success"]; case 'email': return 1 == preg_match('/^[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+(?:\.[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+)*@(?:[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?\.)+[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?$/i', $value); case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated default: die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type']))); } } /** * Returns an object with following properties: * "success": true|false, * "challenge_ts": timestamp, // timestamp of the challenge load (ISO format yyyy-MM-dd'T'HH:mm:ssZZ) * "hostname": string, // the hostname of the site where the reCAPTCHA was solved * "error-codes": [...] // optional; possibe values: * missing-input-secret - The secret parameter is missing * invalid-input-secret - The secret parameter is invalid or malformed * missing-input-response - The response parameter is missing * invalid-input-response - The response parameter is invalid or malformed */ function recaptcha2_check_answer($secret, $response, $remoteIP) { $url = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify'; $data = array( 'secret' => $secret, 'response' => $response, 'remoteip' => $remoteIP ); $options = array( 'http' => array( 'header' => "Content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded\r

", 'method' => 'POST', 'content' => http_build_query($data) ) ); $context = stream_context_create($options); $contents = file_get_contents($url, false, $context); if ($contents === FALSE) { die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_server_response'])); } $result = (array) json_decode($contents); return $result; } function email_form_submission($form) { if(!defined('PHP_EOL')) define('PHP_EOL', '\r

'); $form_email = ((array_key_exists('Email', $_REQUEST) && !empty($_REQUEST['Email'])) ? cleanup_email($_REQUEST['Email']) : ''); $to = $form['email']['to']; $subject = $form['subject']; $message = get_email_body($subject, $form['heading'], $form['fields'], $form['resources']); $headers = get_email_headers($to, $form_email); '-----------------NEW------------------' use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer; require 'PHPMailer/src/PHPMailer.php'; require 'PHPMailer/src/SMTP.php'; $mail = new PHPMailer; $mail->isSMTP(); $mail->Host = gethostname(); // update this line $mail->SMTPAuth = true; $mail->Username = 'info@domain.hu'; // update this line $mail->Password = 'secretpassword'; // update this line //$mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls'; $mail->From = 'info@domain.hu'; // put your email address here $mail->FromName = 'test'; // put your email address/name here $mail->addAddress($to); $mail->isHTML(true); $mail->Subject = $subject; $mail->Body = $message; $sent = $mail->send(); '-----------------END NEW------------------' if(!$sent) die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['failed_to_send_email'])); $success_data = array( 'redirect' => $form['success_redirect'] ); echo get_form_response(true, $success_data); } function get_email_headers($to_email, $form_email) { $headers = 'From: ' . $to_email . PHP_EOL; $headers .= 'Reply-To: ' . $form_email . PHP_EOL; $headers .= 'X-Mailer: Adobe Muse CC 2017.0.0.363 with PHP' . PHP_EOL; $headers .= 'Content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8' . PHP_EOL; return $headers; } function get_email_body($subject, $heading, $fields, $resources) { $message = '<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">'; $message .= '<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">'; $message .= '<head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html;charset=UTF-8"/><title>' . encode_for_form($subject) . '</title></head>'; $message .= '<body style="background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: 18px; font-family: helvetica, arial, verdana, sans-serif;">'; $message .= '<h2 style="background-color: #eeeeee;">' . $heading . '</h2>'; $message .= '<table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="100%" style="background-color: #ffffff;">'; $sorted_fields = array(); foreach ($fields as $field => $properties) { // Skip reCAPTCHA from email submission if ('recaptcha' == $properties['type'] || 'recaptcha2' == $properties['type']) continue; array_push($sorted_fields, array('field' => $field, 'properties' => $properties)); } // sort fields usort($sorted_fields, 'field_comparer'); foreach ($sorted_fields as $field_wrapper) $message .= '<tr><td valign="top" style="background-color: #ffffff;"><b>' . encode_for_form($field_wrapper['properties']['label']) . ':</b></td><td>' . get_form_field_value($field_wrapper['field'], $field_wrapper['properties'], $resources, true) . '</td></tr>'; $message .= '</table>'; $message .= '<br/><br/>'; $message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_from'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'])) . '</div>'; $message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_by'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'])) . '</div>'; $message .= '</body></html>'; return cleanup_message($message); } function field_comparer($field1, $field2) { if ($field1['properties']['order'] == $field2['properties']['order']) return 0; return (($field1['properties']['order'] < $field2['properties']['order']) ? -1 : 1); } function is_assoc_array($arr) { if (!is_array($arr)) return false; $keys = array_keys($arr); foreach (array_keys($arr) as $key) if (is_string($key)) return true; return false; } function json_serialize($data) { if (is_assoc_array($data)) { $json = array(); foreach ($data as $key => $value) array_push($json, '"' . $key . '": ' . json_serialize($value)); return '{' . implode(', ', $json) . '}'; } if (is_array($data)) { $json = array(); foreach ($data as $value) array_push($json, json_serialize($value)); return '[' . implode(', ', $json) . ']'; } if (is_int($data) || is_float($data)) return $data; if (is_bool($data)) return $data ? 'true' : 'false'; return '"' . encode_for_json($data) . '"'; } function encode_for_json($value) { return preg_replace(array('/([\'"\\t\\\\])/i', '/\\r/i', '/\

/i'), array('\\\\$1', '\\r', '\

'), $value); } function encode_for_form($text) { $text = stripslashes($text); return htmlentities($text, ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');// need ENT_QUOTES or webpro.js jQuery.parseJSON fails } function get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $resources, $forOutput) { $value = $_REQUEST[$field]; switch($properties['type']) { case 'checkbox': return (($value == '1' || $value == 'true') ? $resources['checkbox_checked'] : $resources['checkbox_unchecked']); case 'checkboxgroup': if (!is_array($value)) return NULL; $outputValue = array(); foreach ($value as $checkboxValue) array_push($outputValue, $forOutput ? encode_for_form($checkboxValue) : stripslashes($checkboxValue)); if ($forOutput) $outputValue = implode(', ', $outputValue); return $outputValue; case 'radiogroup': return ($forOutput ? encode_for_form($value) : stripslashes($value)); case 'string': case 'captcha': case 'recaptcha': case 'recaptcha2': case 'email': return encode_for_form($value); case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated default: die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($resources['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type']))); } } function cleanup_email($email) { $email = encode_for_form($email); $email = preg_replace('=((<CR>|<LF>|0x0A/%0A|0x0D/%0D|\

|\\r)\S).*=i', null, $email); return $email; } function cleanup_message($message) { $message = wordwrap($message, 70, "\r

"); return $message; } ?>

form-u1833.php