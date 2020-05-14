Hello!
Can you help me?
I got stuck too but the things described in SMTP Autentication unfortunately don’t help me or maybe there was another modification as well?
“Mail configuration: PHP mail() configured incorrectly on server. Form will not be able to send email.”
Thanks in advance!
SMTP Authentication problem
Do you have an example of your configuration? Give us an example and obviously not with the correct authentication details, it will be just for reference and understanding of where you could be wrong.
Another recently experience issue was with a client’s DNS running from Microsoft 365 and only the A record pointing to the client’s website server. How is you setup - are you using a third-party mail provider?
OLD form_process.php
<?php
/*
If you see this text in your browser, PHP is not configured correctly on this hosting provider.
Contact your hosting provider regarding PHP configuration for your site.
PHP file generated by Adobe Muse CC 2017.0.0.363
*/
function process_form($form) {
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] != 'POST')
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['unknown_method']));
// will die() if there are any errors
check_required_fields($form);
// will die() if there is a send email problem
email_form_submission($form);
}
function get_form_error_response($error) {
return get_form_response(false, array('error' => $error));
}
function get_form_response($success, $data) {
if (!is_array($data))
die('data must be array');
$status = array();
$status[$success ? 'FormResponse' : 'MusePHPFormResponse'] = array_merge(array('success' => $success), $data);
return json_serialize($status);
}
function check_required_fields($form) {
$errors = array();
foreach ($form['fields'] as $field => $properties) {
if (!$properties['required'])
continue;
if (!array_key_exists($field, $_REQUEST) || ($_REQUEST[$field] !== "0" && empty($_REQUEST[$field])))
array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['required']));
else if (!check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties))
array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['format']));
}
if (!empty($errors))
die(get_form_error_response(array('fields' => $errors)));
}
function check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties) {
$value = get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $form['resources'], false);
switch($properties['type']) {
case 'checkbox':
case 'string':
case 'captcha':
// no format to validate for those fields
return true;
case 'checkboxgroup':
if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties))
die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label'])));
// If the value received is not an array, treat it as invalid format
if (!isset($value))
return false;
// Check each option to see if it is a valid value
foreach($value as $checkboxValue) {
if (!in_array($checkboxValue, $properties['optionItems']))
return false;
}
return true;
case 'radiogroup':
if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties))
die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label'])));
//check list of real radio values
return in_array($value, $properties['optionItems']);
case 'recaptcha':
if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha']) || empty($form['recaptcha']['private_key']))
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA_private_key']));
$resp = recaptcha_check_answer($form['recaptcha']['private_key'], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"], $_POST["recaptcha_challenge_field"], $_POST["recaptcha_response_field"]);
return $resp->is_valid;
case 'recaptcha2':
if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha2', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha2']) || empty($form['recaptcha2']['private_key']))
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_private_key']));
$resp = recaptcha2_check_answer($form['recaptcha2']['private_key'], $_POST["g-recaptcha-response"], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"]);
return $resp["success"];
case 'email':
return 1 == preg_match('/^[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+(?:\.[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+)*@(?:[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?\.)+[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?$/i', $value);
case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated
default:
die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type'])));
}
}
/**
* Returns an object with following properties:
* "success": true|false,
* "challenge_ts": timestamp, // timestamp of the challenge load (ISO format yyyy-MM-dd'T'HH:mm:ssZZ)
* "hostname": string, // the hostname of the site where the reCAPTCHA was solved
* "error-codes": [...] // optional; possibe values:
* missing-input-secret - The secret parameter is missing
* invalid-input-secret - The secret parameter is invalid or malformed
* missing-input-response - The response parameter is missing
* invalid-input-response - The response parameter is invalid or malformed
*/
function recaptcha2_check_answer($secret, $response, $remoteIP) {
$url = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify';
$data = array(
'secret' => $secret,
'response' => $response,
'remoteip' => $remoteIP
);
$options = array(
'http' => array(
'header' => "Content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded\r\n",
'method' => 'POST',
'content' => http_build_query($data)
)
);
$context = stream_context_create($options);
$contents = file_get_contents($url, false, $context);
if ($contents === FALSE) {
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_server_response']));
}
$result = (array) json_decode($contents);
return $result;
}
function email_form_submission($form) {
if(!defined('PHP_EOL'))
define('PHP_EOL', '\r\n');
$form_email = ((array_key_exists('Email', $_REQUEST) && !empty($_REQUEST['Email'])) ? cleanup_email($_REQUEST['Email']) : '');
$to = $form['email']['to'];
$subject = $form['subject'];
$message = get_email_body($subject, $form['heading'], $form['fields'], $form['resources']);
$headers = get_email_headers($to, $form_email);
$sent = @mail($to, $subject, $message, $headers);
if(!$sent)
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['failed_to_send_email']));
$success_data = array(
'redirect' => $form['success_redirect']
);
echo get_form_response(true, $success_data);
}
function get_email_headers($to_email, $form_email) {
$headers = 'From: ' . $to_email . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= 'Reply-To: ' . $form_email . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= 'X-Mailer: Adobe Muse CC 2017.0.0.363 with PHP' . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= 'Content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8' . PHP_EOL;
return $headers;
}
function get_email_body($subject, $heading, $fields, $resources) {
$message = '<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">';
$message .= '<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">';
$message .= '<head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html;charset=UTF-8"/><title>' . encode_for_form($subject) . '</title></head>';
$message .= '<body style="background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: 18px; font-family: helvetica, arial, verdana, sans-serif;">';
$message .= '<h2 style="background-color: #eeeeee;">' . $heading . '</h2>';
$message .= '<table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="100%" style="background-color: #ffffff;">';
$sorted_fields = array();
foreach ($fields as $field => $properties) {
// Skip reCAPTCHA from email submission
if ('recaptcha' == $properties['type'] || 'recaptcha2' == $properties['type'])
continue;
array_push($sorted_fields, array('field' => $field, 'properties' => $properties));
}
// sort fields
usort($sorted_fields, 'field_comparer');
foreach ($sorted_fields as $field_wrapper)
$message .= '<tr><td valign="top" style="background-color: #ffffff;"><b>' . encode_for_form($field_wrapper['properties']['label']) . ':</b></td><td>' . get_form_field_value($field_wrapper['field'], $field_wrapper['properties'], $resources, true) . '</td></tr>';
$message .= '</table>';
$message .= '<br/><br/>';
$message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_from'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'])) . '</div>';
$message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_by'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'])) . '</div>';
$message .= '</body></html>';
return cleanup_message($message);
}
function field_comparer($field1, $field2) {
if ($field1['properties']['order'] == $field2['properties']['order'])
return 0;
return (($field1['properties']['order'] < $field2['properties']['order']) ? -1 : 1);
}
function is_assoc_array($arr) {
if (!is_array($arr))
return false;
$keys = array_keys($arr);
foreach (array_keys($arr) as $key)
if (is_string($key)) return true;
return false;
}
function json_serialize($data) {
if (is_assoc_array($data)) {
$json = array();
foreach ($data as $key => $value)
array_push($json, '"' . $key . '": ' . json_serialize($value));
return '{' . implode(', ', $json) . '}';
}
if (is_array($data)) {
$json = array();
foreach ($data as $value)
array_push($json, json_serialize($value));
return '[' . implode(', ', $json) . ']';
}
if (is_int($data) || is_float($data))
return $data;
if (is_bool($data))
return $data ? 'true' : 'false';
return '"' . encode_for_json($data) . '"';
}
function encode_for_json($value) {
return preg_replace(array('/([\'"\\t\\\\])/i', '/\\r/i', '/\\n/i'), array('\\\\$1', '\\r', '\\n'), $value);
}
function encode_for_form($text) {
$text = stripslashes($text);
return htmlentities($text, ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');// need ENT_QUOTES or webpro.js jQuery.parseJSON fails
}
function get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $resources, $forOutput) {
$value = $_REQUEST[$field];
switch($properties['type']) {
case 'checkbox':
return (($value == '1' || $value == 'true') ? $resources['checkbox_checked'] : $resources['checkbox_unchecked']);
case 'checkboxgroup':
if (!is_array($value))
return NULL;
$outputValue = array();
foreach ($value as $checkboxValue)
array_push($outputValue, $forOutput ? encode_for_form($checkboxValue) : stripslashes($checkboxValue));
if ($forOutput)
$outputValue = implode(', ', $outputValue);
return $outputValue;
case 'radiogroup':
return ($forOutput ? encode_for_form($value) : stripslashes($value));
case 'string':
case 'captcha':
case 'recaptcha':
case 'recaptcha2':
case 'email':
return encode_for_form($value);
case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated
default:
die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($resources['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type'])));
}
}
function cleanup_email($email) {
$email = encode_for_form($email);
$email = preg_replace('=((<CR>|<LF>|0x0A/%0A|0x0D/%0D|\\n|\\r)\S).*=i', null, $email);
return $email;
}
function cleanup_message($message) {
$message = wordwrap($message, 70, "\r\n");
return $message;
}
?>
NEW form_process.php
<?php
/*
If you see this text in your browser, PHP is not configured correctly on this hosting provider.
Contact your hosting provider regarding PHP configuration for your site.
PHP file generated by Adobe Muse CC 2017.0.0.363
*/
function process_form($form) {
if ($_SERVER['REQUEST_METHOD'] != 'POST')
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['unknown_method']));
// will die() if there are any errors
check_required_fields($form);
// will die() if there is a send email problem
email_form_submission($form);
}
function get_form_error_response($error) {
return get_form_response(false, array('error' => $error));
}
function get_form_response($success, $data) {
if (!is_array($data))
die('data must be array');
$status = array();
$status[$success ? 'FormResponse' : 'MusePHPFormResponse'] = array_merge(array('success' => $success), $data);
return json_serialize($status);
}
function check_required_fields($form) {
$errors = array();
foreach ($form['fields'] as $field => $properties) {
if (!$properties['required'])
continue;
if (!array_key_exists($field, $_REQUEST) || ($_REQUEST[$field] !== "0" && empty($_REQUEST[$field])))
array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['required']));
else if (!check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties))
array_push($errors, array('field' => $field, 'message' => $properties['errors']['format']));
}
if (!empty($errors))
die(get_form_error_response(array('fields' => $errors)));
}
function check_field_value_format($form, $field, $properties) {
$value = get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $form['resources'], false);
switch($properties['type']) {
case 'checkbox':
case 'string':
case 'captcha':
// no format to validate for those fields
return true;
case 'checkboxgroup':
if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties))
die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label'])));
// If the value received is not an array, treat it as invalid format
if (!isset($value))
return false;
// Check each option to see if it is a valid value
foreach($value as $checkboxValue) {
if (!in_array($checkboxValue, $properties['optionItems']))
return false;
}
return true;
case 'radiogroup':
if (!array_key_exists('optionItems', $properties))
die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_form_config'], $properties['label'])));
//check list of real radio values
return in_array($value, $properties['optionItems']);
case 'recaptcha':
if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha']) || empty($form['recaptcha']['private_key']))
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA_private_key']));
$resp = recaptcha_check_answer($form['recaptcha']['private_key'], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"], $_POST["recaptcha_challenge_field"], $_POST["recaptcha_response_field"]);
return $resp->is_valid;
case 'recaptcha2':
if (!array_key_exists('recaptcha2', $form) || !array_key_exists('private_key', $form['recaptcha2']) || empty($form['recaptcha2']['private_key']))
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_private_key']));
$resp = recaptcha2_check_answer($form['recaptcha2']['private_key'], $_POST["g-recaptcha-response"], $_SERVER["REMOTE_ADDR"]);
return $resp["success"];
case 'email':
return 1 == preg_match('/^[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+(?:\.[a-z0-9!#$%&\'*+\/=?^_`{|}~-]+)*@(?:[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?\.)+[a-z0-9](?:[a-z0-9-]*[a-z0-9])?$/i', $value);
case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated
default:
die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($form['resources']['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type'])));
}
}
/**
* Returns an object with following properties:
* "success": true|false,
* "challenge_ts": timestamp, // timestamp of the challenge load (ISO format yyyy-MM-dd'T'HH:mm:ssZZ)
* "hostname": string, // the hostname of the site where the reCAPTCHA was solved
* "error-codes": [...] // optional; possibe values:
* missing-input-secret - The secret parameter is missing
* invalid-input-secret - The secret parameter is invalid or malformed
* missing-input-response - The response parameter is missing
* invalid-input-response - The response parameter is invalid or malformed
*/
function recaptcha2_check_answer($secret, $response, $remoteIP) {
$url = 'https://www.google.com/recaptcha/api/siteverify';
$data = array(
'secret' => $secret,
'response' => $response,
'remoteip' => $remoteIP
);
$options = array(
'http' => array(
'header' => "Content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded\r\n",
'method' => 'POST',
'content' => http_build_query($data)
)
);
$context = stream_context_create($options);
$contents = file_get_contents($url, false, $context);
if ($contents === FALSE) {
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['invalid_reCAPTCHA2_server_response']));
}
$result = (array) json_decode($contents);
return $result;
}
function email_form_submission($form) {
if(!defined('PHP_EOL'))
define('PHP_EOL', '\r\n');
$form_email = ((array_key_exists('Email', $_REQUEST) && !empty($_REQUEST['Email'])) ? cleanup_email($_REQUEST['Email']) : '');
$to = $form['email']['to'];
$subject = $form['subject'];
$message = get_email_body($subject, $form['heading'], $form['fields'], $form['resources']);
$headers = get_email_headers($to, $form_email);
'-----------------NEW------------------'
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
require 'PHPMailer/src/PHPMailer.php';
require 'PHPMailer/src/SMTP.php';
$mail = new PHPMailer;
$mail->isSMTP();
$mail->Host = gethostname(); // update this line
$mail->SMTPAuth = true;
$mail->Username = 'info@domain.hu'; // update this line
$mail->Password = 'secretpassword'; // update this line //$mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls';
$mail->From = 'info@domain.hu'; // put your email address here
$mail->FromName = 'test'; // put your email address/name here
$mail->addAddress($to);
$mail->isHTML(true);
$mail->Subject = $subject;
$mail->Body = $message;
$sent = $mail->send();
'-----------------END NEW------------------'
if(!$sent)
die(get_form_error_response($form['resources']['failed_to_send_email']));
$success_data = array(
'redirect' => $form['success_redirect']
);
echo get_form_response(true, $success_data);
}
function get_email_headers($to_email, $form_email) {
$headers = 'From: ' . $to_email . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= 'Reply-To: ' . $form_email . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= 'X-Mailer: Adobe Muse CC 2017.0.0.363 with PHP' . PHP_EOL;
$headers .= 'Content-type: text/html; charset=utf-8' . PHP_EOL;
return $headers;
}
function get_email_body($subject, $heading, $fields, $resources) {
$message = '<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">';
$message .= '<html xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">';
$message .= '<head><meta http-equiv="Content-Type" content="text/html;charset=UTF-8"/><title>' . encode_for_form($subject) . '</title></head>';
$message .= '<body style="background-color: #ffffff; color: #000000; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; font-weight: normal; font-size: 12px; line-height: 18px; font-family: helvetica, arial, verdana, sans-serif;">';
$message .= '<h2 style="background-color: #eeeeee;">' . $heading . '</h2>';
$message .= '<table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" width="100%" style="background-color: #ffffff;">';
$sorted_fields = array();
foreach ($fields as $field => $properties) {
// Skip reCAPTCHA from email submission
if ('recaptcha' == $properties['type'] || 'recaptcha2' == $properties['type'])
continue;
array_push($sorted_fields, array('field' => $field, 'properties' => $properties));
}
// sort fields
usort($sorted_fields, 'field_comparer');
foreach ($sorted_fields as $field_wrapper)
$message .= '<tr><td valign="top" style="background-color: #ffffff;"><b>' . encode_for_form($field_wrapper['properties']['label']) . ':</b></td><td>' . get_form_field_value($field_wrapper['field'], $field_wrapper['properties'], $resources, true) . '</td></tr>';
$message .= '</table>';
$message .= '<br/><br/>';
$message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_from'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['SERVER_NAME'])) . '</div>';
$message .= '<div style="background-color: #eeeeee; font-size: 10px; line-height: 11px;">' . sprintf($resources['submitted_by'], encode_for_form($_SERVER['REMOTE_ADDR'])) . '</div>';
$message .= '</body></html>';
return cleanup_message($message);
}
function field_comparer($field1, $field2) {
if ($field1['properties']['order'] == $field2['properties']['order'])
return 0;
return (($field1['properties']['order'] < $field2['properties']['order']) ? -1 : 1);
}
function is_assoc_array($arr) {
if (!is_array($arr))
return false;
$keys = array_keys($arr);
foreach (array_keys($arr) as $key)
if (is_string($key)) return true;
return false;
}
function json_serialize($data) {
if (is_assoc_array($data)) {
$json = array();
foreach ($data as $key => $value)
array_push($json, '"' . $key . '": ' . json_serialize($value));
return '{' . implode(', ', $json) . '}';
}
if (is_array($data)) {
$json = array();
foreach ($data as $value)
array_push($json, json_serialize($value));
return '[' . implode(', ', $json) . ']';
}
if (is_int($data) || is_float($data))
return $data;
if (is_bool($data))
return $data ? 'true' : 'false';
return '"' . encode_for_json($data) . '"';
}
function encode_for_json($value) {
return preg_replace(array('/([\'"\\t\\\\])/i', '/\\r/i', '/\\n/i'), array('\\\\$1', '\\r', '\\n'), $value);
}
function encode_for_form($text) {
$text = stripslashes($text);
return htmlentities($text, ENT_QUOTES, 'UTF-8');// need ENT_QUOTES or webpro.js jQuery.parseJSON fails
}
function get_form_field_value($field, $properties, $resources, $forOutput) {
$value = $_REQUEST[$field];
switch($properties['type']) {
case 'checkbox':
return (($value == '1' || $value == 'true') ? $resources['checkbox_checked'] : $resources['checkbox_unchecked']);
case 'checkboxgroup':
if (!is_array($value))
return NULL;
$outputValue = array();
foreach ($value as $checkboxValue)
array_push($outputValue, $forOutput ? encode_for_form($checkboxValue) : stripslashes($checkboxValue));
if ($forOutput)
$outputValue = implode(', ', $outputValue);
return $outputValue;
case 'radiogroup':
return ($forOutput ? encode_for_form($value) : stripslashes($value));
case 'string':
case 'captcha':
case 'recaptcha':
case 'recaptcha2':
case 'email':
return encode_for_form($value);
case 'radio': // never validate the format of a single radio element; only the group gets validated
default:
die(get_form_error_response(sprintf($resources['invalid_field_type'], $properties['type'])));
}
}
function cleanup_email($email) {
$email = encode_for_form($email);
$email = preg_replace('=((<CR>|<LF>|0x0A/%0A|0x0D/%0D|\\n|\\r)\S).*=i', null, $email);
return $email;
}
function cleanup_message($message) {
$message = wordwrap($message, 70, "\r\n");
return $message;
}
?>
form-u1833.php
<?php
/*
If you see this text in your browser, PHP is not configured correctly on this hosting provider.
Contact your hosting provider regarding PHP configuration for your site.
PHP file generated by Adobe Muse CC 2017.0.0.363
*/
require_once('form_process.php');
$form = array(
'subject' => 'Weblap küldése',
'heading' => 'Új űrlap küldése',
'success_redirect' => '',
'resources' => array(
'checkbox_checked' => 'Bejelölve',
'checkbox_unchecked' => 'Be nem jelölve',
'submitted_from' => 'Weboldalról küldött űrlap: %s',
'submitted_by' => 'Látogató IP-címe: %s',
'too_many_submissions' => 'Túl sok új küldés erről az IP-címről',
'failed_to_send_email' => 'Az e-mail elküldése sikertelen',
'invalid_reCAPTCHA_private_key' => 'Érvénytelen reCAPTCHA magánkulcs.',
'invalid_reCAPTCHA2_private_key' => 'Invalid reCAPTCHA 2.0 private key.',
'invalid_reCAPTCHA2_server_response' => 'Invalid reCAPTCHA 2.0 server response.',
'invalid_field_type' => 'Ismeretlen mezőtípus: „%s”.',
'invalid_form_config' => '„%s” mező érvénytelen konfigurációval rendelkezik.',
'unknown_method' => 'Ismeretlen kiszolgálókérési módszer'
),
'email' => array(
'from' => 'info@domain.hu',
'to' => 'info@domain.hu'
),
'recaptcha2' => array(
'private_key' => '7Lf88yMUAAAAACw3qqQPh84Eb1BSGuVgG6J1zR0w'
),
'fields' => array(
'custom_U1834' => array(
'order' => 1,
'type' => 'string',
'label' => 'Név',
'required' => true,
'errors' => array(
'required' => '„Név” mező kitöltése kötelező.'
)
),
'Email' => array(
'order' => 2,
'type' => 'email',
'label' => 'E-mail',
'required' => true,
'errors' => array(
'required' => '„E-mail” mező kitöltése kötelező.',
'format' => '„E-mail” mező étvénytelen e-mail címmel rendelkezik.'
)
),
'custom_U1846' => array(
'order' => 3,
'type' => 'string',
'label' => 'Üzenet',
'required' => true,
'errors' => array(
'required' => '„Üzenet” mező kitöltése kötelező.'
)
),
'g-recaptcha-response' => array(
'order' => 4,
'type' => 'recaptcha2',
'label' => 'Ellenőrző kód',
'required' => true,
'errors' => array(
'required' => '„Ellenőrző kód” mező kitöltése kötelező.',
'format' => 'Incorrect reCAPTCHA 2.0 value.'
)
)
)
);
process_form($form);
?>
And this is on your live server, right?
use PHPMailer\PHPMailer\PHPMailer;
require 'PHPMailer/src/PHPMailer.php';
require 'PHPMailer/src/SMTP.php';
$mail = new PHPMailer;
$mail->isSMTP();
$mail->Host = gethostname(); // update this line
$mail->SMTPAuth = true;
$mail->Username = 'info@domain.hu'; // update this line
$mail->Password = 'secretpassword'; // update this line //$mail->SMTPSecure = 'tls';
$mail->From = 'info@domain.hu'; // put your email address here
$mail->FromName = 'test'; // put your email address/name here
$mail->addAddress($to);
$mail->isHTML(true);
$mail->Subject = $subject;
$mail->Body = $message;
$sent = $mail->send();
Yes!
the server where only smtp authentication enables the php mail function.
Where’s the encryption type? I think you’re missing that. Should either be ssl or tls.
I don’t know, that’s how I found this code. Where should I put what?
You should put it after your SMTP password. It should just be
$mail->SMTPSecure and then pick whichever encryption type your mail server supports.
So?
because it’s not good to put this in.
$mail->SMTPSecure = 'smtp';
smtp, ssl, tls
not good
It should only be ssl or tls.
Whatever I wrote there was not good.
So it didn’t change a thing? Also, make sure you’re using the SMTP host and not your domain name.
Have you tried adding
$mail->SMTPDebug = 3;
to see what errors are being reported?
I’m sorry but I didn’t touch it that much.
Where should I write this?
Where should I look for the bug?
Putting it right after
$mail = new PHPMailer;
is a good place. It will give you a lot of output in your browser window (not just errors) but you can follow what is happening and (hopefully) spot the error.