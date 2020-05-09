SMTP Autentication

TLS would alter how the data gets sent, if TLS isn’t supported (and potentially the port it uses), then it would fail. It seems your host doesn’t use TLS. I only figured that out after watching their video on setting up your email in Thunderbird and they didn’t check the TLS encryption option

FYI: You may want to alter your error message to be

echo '{"MusePHPFormResponse": { "success": false,"error": "Failed to send email"}}';

That way you don’t expose anything unnecessarily.