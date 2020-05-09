SMTP Autentication

Oops, I made a silly mistake.
Here is the update I needed applied (my bad)
echo '{"MusePHPFormResponse": { "success": false,"error": "Failed to send email ' . $mail->ErrorInfo . '"}}';
When running your form, I’m using Chrome (because I like their dev tools). So before I submit the form, I hit F12 to get the Dev Tools opened, go to the Network Tab, then submit the form and you’ll see a request for form-u203.php appear in the Network section. Click on it. Click on Preview and you’ll see the output from your form submission