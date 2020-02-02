Smoth Scroll + Animated Sticked Header = Problem

Hi everybody.

I have a smoth scroll effect to go up and down along a page with anchors by this script:

(function($){ var jump=function(e) { if (e){ e.preventDefault(); var target = $(this).attr("href"); }else{ var target = location.hash; } $('html,body').animate( { scrollTop: $(target).offset().top },1000,function() { location.hash = target; }); } $('html, body').hide() $(document).ready(function() { $('a[href^=#]').bind("click", jump); if (location.hash){ setTimeout(function(){ $('html, body').scrollTop(0).show() jump() }, 0); }else{ $('html, body').show() } }); })(jQuery) and https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.1/jquery.js

And I have an animated sticked header that shows when scroll up.

The problem is that when you click on any of the links to scroll to an anchor up on the page, the header shows down covering its title and part of its content, which is quite an inconvenience, and much more on small screens in mobile devices.

Maybe some of you have had the same problem with this combination of effects, or know some way to solve the issue?

I have been working on some way to hide the header when the anchor hash is added to the url, but I am unable to do it without spoiling the header effect. Surely there is a way to do it, but I am not a JS expert.

Thanks.