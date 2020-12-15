Smooth scroll does not detect #

JavaScript
I have tested smooth script and do not know why simple code is not detected. How to manage # as clicked links should not show up #1@#%^-bottom inside URL.

Source: Chris Ferdinandi: https://github.com/cferdinandi/smooth-scroll

Demo version: https://codepen.io/cferdinandi/pen/wQzrdM

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en" >
<head>

<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>CodePen - CSS Smooth Scroll Demo</title>
<script src="js/smooth-scroll.polyfills.min.js"></script>
<script src="js/javascript.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css">

</head>
<body>
<!-- partial:index.partial.html -->
<p id="top">
	<a href="#bazinga">Go to the middle</a><br>
	<a href="#1@#%^-bottom">Go to the bottom</a>
</p>

<p>
	.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>
	.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>
	.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.
</p>

<p id="bazinga"><a href="#1@#%^-bottom">Go to the bottom</a></p>

<p>
	.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>
	.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>
	.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.
	.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>
	.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>
	.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.
</p>

<p id="1@#%^-bottom"><a href="#">Go back to the top</a></p>
<!-- partial -->
  
</body>
</html>

Javascript:

var scroll = new SmoothScroll('a[href*="#"]');
Hi @toplisek, just set the updateURL option to false:

I’m using both options but it does not work.

  var scroll = new SmoothScroll('a[href*="#"]:not([data-easing])');
  updateURL: false;
/*  var defaults = {
  speed: 500,
  updateURL: false
  };
*/

I’m using smooth-scroll.polyfills.min.js not smooth-scroll.min.js

[offtopic]
You can now have a smooth scroll to links in CSS with one line of code if that’s the only thing you are interested in?

html,
body {
  scroll-behavior: smooth;
}

(Not available in IE11, Safari or IOS yet. )



That’s not valid syntax – just check the console for errors. You’ll have to pass an options object to the constructor like so:

var scroll = new SmoothScroll('a[href*="#"]', {
  updateURL: false
})
