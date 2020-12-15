Smooth scroll does not detect #

I have tested smooth script and do not know why simple code is not detected. How to manage # as clicked links should not show up #1@#%^-bottom inside URL.

Source: Chris Ferdinandi: https://github.com/cferdinandi/smooth-scroll

Demo version: https://codepen.io/cferdinandi/pen/wQzrdM

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en" > <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <title>CodePen - CSS Smooth Scroll Demo</title> <script src="js/smooth-scroll.polyfills.min.js"></script> <script src="js/javascript.js"></script> <link rel="stylesheet" href="css/style.css"> </head> <body> <!-- partial:index.partial.html --> <p id="top"> <a href="#bazinga">Go to the middle</a><br> <a href="#1@#%^-bottom">Go to the bottom</a> </p> <p> .<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br> .<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br> .<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>. </p> <p id="bazinga"><a href="#1@#%^-bottom">Go to the bottom</a></p> <p> .<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br> .<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br> .<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>. .<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br> .<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br> .<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>.<br>. </p> <p id="1@#%^-bottom"><a href="#">Go back to the top</a></p> <!-- partial --> </body> </html>

Javascript: