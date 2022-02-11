Smooth radial gradient on HTML Canvas

When I create a radial gradient on HTML Canvas, it doesn’t look totally smooth, you can see the visible circles (Firefox 96.0.3):

I want the gradient to be totally smooth (Shouldn’t the gradient look smooth by default? Why does it look stepped?).

Here is the code I use:

// HTML <canvas width="1000" height="1000"></canvas> // JS const canvas = document.querySelector('canvas'); const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d'); var grd = ctx.createRadialGradient(500, 500, 0, 500, 500, 1000); grd.addColorStop(0, '#444444'); grd.addColorStop(1, '#000000'); ctx.fillStyle = grd; ctx.fillRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);

I tried adding more color stops (as much as 10,000) but it made no difference. I also tried adding blur, it didn’t make much difference either. Is there a way to make the gradient totaly smooth?

Thanks for any opinions.