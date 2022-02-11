Smooth radial gradient on HTML Canvas

When I create a radial gradient on HTML Canvas, it doesn’t look totally smooth, you can see the visible circles (Firefox 96.0.3):
I want the gradient to be totally smooth (Shouldn’t the gradient look smooth by default? Why does it look stepped?).
Here is the code I use:
// HTML
<canvas width="1000" height="1000"></canvas>
// JS
const canvas = document.querySelector('canvas');
const ctx = canvas.getContext('2d');
var grd = ctx.createRadialGradient(500, 500, 0, 500, 500, 1000);
grd.addColorStop(0, '#444444');
grd.addColorStop(1, '#000000');
ctx.fillStyle = grd;
ctx.fillRect(0, 0, canvas.width, canvas.height);
I tried adding more color stops (as much as 10,000) but it made no difference. I also tried adding blur, it didn’t make much difference either. Is there a way to make the gradient totaly smooth?
Thanks for any opinions.