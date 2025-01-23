Smooth header background color transition on-scroll

I have some JS code that changes the background color of my header on scroll. But I would like the transition to be more smooth. I would prefer the background color to gradually change from 0% to 100% opacity.
Here is the webpage in question: https://7csrum.com/
And the JS code:
/*Black Header BG on Scroll*/
$(function() {
$(window).on("scroll", function() {
if($(window).scrollTop() > 50) {
$("#header_frame").addClass("active");
} else {
//remove the background property so it comes transparent again (defined in your css)
$("#header_frame").removeClass("active");
}
});
});