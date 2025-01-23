Smooth header background color transition on-scroll

JavaScript
I have some JS code that changes the background color of my header on scroll. But I would like the transition to be more smooth. I would prefer the background color to gradually change from 0% to 100% opacity.

Here is the webpage in question: https://7csrum.com/

And the JS code:

/*Black Header BG on Scroll*/

$(function() {
    $(window).on("scroll", function() {
        if($(window).scrollTop() > 50) {
            $("#header_frame").addClass("active");
        } else {
            //remove the background property so it comes transparent again (defined in your css)
           $("#header_frame").removeClass("active");
        }
    });
});