Smarter Cities, Smarter Grids: ABB’s Role in Urban Evolution

As cities continue to expand and digitise, the demand for resilient infrastructure, sustainable energy solutions, and smarter technologies becomes increasingly urgent. At the intersection of urban development and advanced engineering lies ABB, an industry leader in electrification and automation that is actively shaping the future of urban living through intelligent grid systems. For organisations and municipalities looking to adopt ABB’s transformative technologies, connecting with an ABB Distributor in Bangalore offers direct access to the latest smart infrastructure solutions.