Small business advertising

Hey folks,

I’m in the process of choosing a digital marketing agency for my junk removal business, and I’ve come across Zen Republic Agency https://zenrepublic.agency/. Has anyone here worked with them or knew anything about their services? I’m particularly interested in their expertise in PPC and social media marketing. Did they deliver noticeable improvements in your online visibility and customer engagement? How was the overall experience with their customer service and reliability?

Additionally, if you have any other agency recommendations or tips on selecting a digital marketing partner, I’d love to hear them. Thanks in advance for your insights!