Slugs and htaccess

Actually, you don’t necessarily need .htaccess to achieve this, it can be done with any webserver, not only Apache with mod_rewrite.

Usually, you need to perform these steps:

Make sure that all of your incoming requests use the same entry point - that means, no matter which URL is typed in the browser it should always lead to the same index.php file; In the entry point script ( index.php ) you can get current URI from the $_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'] variable; Extract requested slug from the current URI using string functions or regexp (implementation will depend on your URL format); Select page from database using simple condition: WHERE slug = '{$currentSlug}' and display it … … or show Error 404 if no pages were found by the current slug.

Take a look at the Front Controller pattern tutorial to learn more.