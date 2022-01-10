Slightly stuck with giving dimension and color to font awesome

This is the Live URL
Despite I have given the dimension to font-awesome it is yet not visible?
Please guide me where I am faltering?
even this doesn’t fix it.
Font-Awesome is, like the name says a font So yo have to increase the font-size instead of the elements size to make it bigger.
And it makes no sense to modify the fa.fa-motorcycle class itself. Put your font.size to the element which holds the icon
Didn’t get it you mean
a. I tried, but that also didn’t work.
I took a quick look at your website and for me it looks like there is no class fa fa-motorcycle. So are you sure you installed font awesome correct and its accessibly?
Thanks, but tell me how come its nearby sibling login has fontawesome working?
The one that is visible and the one that is not visible the difference is of pseudo-element used
::before
I tried pseudo-element on motorcycle one, but could not get through.
