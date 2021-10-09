Slightly stuck with giving dimension and color to font awesome

#1

This is the Live URL
Despite I have given the dimension to font-awesome it is yet not visible?

image
image1595×793 105 KB

Please guide me where I am faltering?
even this doesn’t fix it.

image

#2

Font-Awesome is, like the name says a font :slight_smile: So yo have to increase the font-size instead of the elements size to make it bigger.
And it makes no sense to modify the fa.fa-motorcycle class itself. Put your font.size to the element which holds the icon

#3

Didn’t get it you mean a. I tried, but that also didn’t work.

#4

I took a quick look at your website and for me it looks like there is no class fa fa-motorcycle. So are you sure you installed font awesome correct and its accessibly?

#5

Thanks, but tell me how come its nearby sibling login has fontawesome working?