Slightly stuck with giving dimension and color to font awesome

This is the Live URL
Despite I have given the dimension to font-awesome it is yet not visible?
Please guide me where I am faltering?
even this doesn’t fix it.
Font-Awesome is, like the name says a font So yo have to increase the font-size instead of the elements size to make it bigger.
And it makes no sense to modify the fa.fa-motorcycle class itself. Put your font.size to the element which holds the icon
Didn’t get it you mean
a. I tried, but that also didn’t work.
I took a quick look at your website and for me it looks like there is no class fa fa-motorcycle. So are you sure you installed font awesome correct and its accessibly?
Thanks, but tell me how come its nearby sibling login has fontawesome working?