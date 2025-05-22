Sliding a Div From the Left Using CSS Transition Not Working

I have a button on my page that when clicked is supposed to reveal a hidden div on the left side of the page and slides it to the right until it is fully inside of the page. I tried to do this by toggling the class using javascript as is shown on one of the articles I’ve seen online but it doesn’t work. Currently when I click on the button it reveals the div but it doesn’t slide it to the right. Please see my fiddle https://jsfiddle.net/Gapi555/d8b7m9g6/48/