Sliding a Div From the Left Using CSS Transition Not Working

I have a button on my page that when clicked is supposed to reveal a hidden div on the left side of the page and slides it to the right until it is fully inside of the page. I tried to do this by toggling the class using javascript as is shown on one of the articles I’ve seen online but it doesn’t work. Currently when I click on the button it reveals the div but it doesn’t slide it to the right. Please see my fiddle https://jsfiddle.net/Gapi555/d8b7m9g6/48/
The problem is in this line:-
.slide {display: none; left: -150px; transition: 2s;}
You go from
display: none to
display: block when adding the
.active class, this isn’t an animatable transition, so you just get an abrupt change.
Make it
display: block from the start, so it’s already visible, but off page. Then it can transition onto the page.
.slide {display: block; left: -150px; transition: 2s;}
.slide.active {left:0;}