slideToggle search bar and audio player

I could use some help with this…
$(document).keypress(function(e){
var key = e.which;
if (key == 43) {
// if the user pressed '+':
$('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#search').focus();
$('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#audio-player-container');
}
});
What I’d like to do is to simply hide the audio player when hiding the search bar. I already have the slideToggle for the searchbar itself which is this
$(document).keypress(function(e){
var key = e.which;
if (key == 43) {
// if the user pressed '+':
$('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#search').focus();
}
});