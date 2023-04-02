slideToggle search bar and audio player

JavaScript
I could use some help with this…

$(document).keypress(function(e){
    var key = e.which;
    if (key == 43) {
        // if the user pressed '+':
        $('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#search').focus();
        $('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#audio-player-container');
    }
});

What I’d like to do is to simply hide the audio player when hiding the search bar. I already have the slideToggle for the searchbar itself which is this

$(document).keypress(function(e){
    var key = e.which;
    if (key == 43) {
        // if the user pressed '+':
        $('.swrapper').slideToggle(400).add('#search').focus();
    }
});

