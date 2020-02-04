slideToggle is not a function - footer menu issue

Hi there,

I have a sticky footer menu that I am trying to get to slide up when the user clicks it.

This is the code I have, but when I test it, it doesn’t slide up and I get an error.

footer.bottom-menu {
	width: 100%;
	
	position: fixed;
	bottom: 0;
	z-index: 1000;
    left: 0;
}

#footer-content-menu {
	display: none;	
}

#footer-left {
	width: 20%;
	height: 145px;	
	float: left;
	background-color: #5C4033;
	opacity: 0.8;
} #footer-left h3 a {
	color: #B2816E;	
	text-transform: lowercase;	
}

#footer-right {
	width: 80%;
	height: 145px;
	
	float: right;
	
	background-color: #B29F63;
	opacity: 0.8;	
}

.toggle-footer-menu {
	width: 100px;
	margin: 0 auto;
	padding: 10px;
	
	cursor: pointer;
	
	text-align: center;
	
	background-color: #B29F63;
	opacity: 0.8;
	
	border-top-left-radius:  5px;
	border-top-right-radius: 5px;
}

<footer class="bottom-menu">
    <div class="toggle-footer-menu">menu</div>
    
    <div id="footer-content-menu">
        <div id="footer-right">
            <ul class="lv">
                <li><a href="?page=home" id="home">link</a></li>
                <li><a href="?page=about" id="about">link</a></li>
                <li><a href="?page=project" id="project">link</a></li>
                <li><a href="?page=contact" id="contact">link</a></li>
            </ul>
        </div>
        
        <div id="footer-left">
            <h3><a href="?page=home">link</a></h3>
        </div>
    </div>
</footer>

<script>					
jQuery(document).ready(function(){
    jQuery(".toggle-footer-menu").click(function(){
        jQuery("#footer-content-menu").slideToggle("slow");
    });
});
</script>

This is the error I am getting:

index.html:508 Uncaught TypeError: jQuery(…).slideToggle is not a function
at HTMLDivElement. (index.html:508)
at HTMLDivElement.dispatch (jquery-3.4.1.slim.min.js:2)
at HTMLDivElement.v.handle (jquery-3.4.1.slim.min.js:2)

Does anyone know why this is happening? I’ve tried changing $ to jQuery but that didn’t work