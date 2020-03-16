Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I need to develop a responsive page with a slideshow. The slideshow would have a gallery of images but I would also like to display text and links overlaying the images. I’m not really sure how to accomplish this. I assume each slide would require its own div with corresponding CSS for the placement of text and or links. What I am wondering about is whether I should use a slideshow script already written and if so which one. I’m also concerned about intermingling the CSS for the slideshow package and the slides them selves. Any insight would be appreciated.
Slideshow with Links and Text
Hi, have you thought about using OWL Carousel https://owlcarousel2.github.io/OwlCarousel2/ to make your presentation?
It is a complete and easily customizable jQuery plugin. It doesn’t invade your code.
You can add title, text, links, above images. It is of course also responsive.
Thanks for the response. I’ve downloaded and installed the latest version of Owl 2.3.4 and have a page located at : http://christyforcongress.com/home/slideshow2. I have the slideshow working, but am having problems customizing any of the features. Specifically, I am trying to get dots to display as well as customize the look and location of the previous and next slides buttons. I have nav: true, dots: true, and dotsEach: true. The dots do not display at all and the previous and next display very small below the slides. Any help would be appreciated.
Perfect. Now all you have to do is customize the slider components.
For example.: dots
.owl-dot span {
background-color: black;
border-radius: 50%;
display: inline-block;
height: 8px;
margin: 0 4px;
width: 8px;
}
For example: nav
.owl-nav {
font-size: 40px;
}
Tip: through the DOM (source code of the page through your browser) you can find out how the code is made, which components have been inserted and then you can add your CSS instructions to customize the slider.
If you need help, just ask.
Thanks for the response. I spend most of my time on back end development so my HTML/Css is pretty rudimentary. I placed another page at http://christyforcongress.com/home/slideshow3. So three questions come to mind. First, the last two slides do not display properly. The next to last displays “prev” and “next” which is the text in the two divs, but I’m not sure why they only display this text on the next to last slide. Then on the final slide, three dots display, I assume because I have three
Again, thank you so much for your help and consideration.
Full code:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="x-ua-compatible" content="ie=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<title>Example</title>
<link href="ui/vendor/owl-carousel/assets/owl.carousel.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" media="screen">
<link href="ui/vendor/owl-carousel/assets/owl.theme.default.min.css" rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" media="screen">
<style type="text/css">
.owl-carousel {
position: relative;
}
.owl-dots {
margin-top: 10px;
text-align: center;
}
.owl-dot span {
background-color: black;
border-radius: 50%;
display: inline-block;
height: 8px;
margin: 0 4px;
width: 8px;
}
.owl-nav {
font-size: 40px;
}
.owl-carousel .owl-nav .owl-prev {
bottom: -15px;
left: 0;
position: absolute;
}
.owl-carousel .owl-nav .owl-next {
bottom: -15px;
right: 0;
position: absolute;
}
.item {
background-color: lightgray;
height: 200px;
text-align: center;
width: 100%;
}
.item img {
display: inline-block !important;
height: 100%;
width: auto !important;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div style="max-width: 768px;">
<div class="owl-carousel">
<div class="item"><img src="upload/1.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/2.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/3.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/4.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/5.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/6.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/7.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/8.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/9.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/10.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/11.jpg"></div>
<div class="item"><img src="upload/12.jpg"></div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="ui/vendor/jquery/jquery-3.4.1.min.js"></script>
<script src="ui/vendor/owl-carousel/owl.carousel.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(function() {
$('.owl-carousel').owlCarousel({
loop: true,
autoplay: true,
autoplayTimeout: 5000,
autoplayHoverPause: true,
margin: 0,
nav: true,
dots: true,
autoHeight:true,
responsive: {
0: {
items: 1,
slideBy: 1
}
}
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
In particular:
- use the latest version of jQuery
- I added the autoHeight
Example: https://psdtohtml.dev/download/sitepoint-01/index.html
Download source: https://psdtohtml.dev/download/sitepoint-01/carousel.zip