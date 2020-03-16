Slideshow with Links and Text

Perfect. Now all you have to do is customize the slider components.

For example.: dots

.owl-dot span { background-color: black; border-radius: 50%; display: inline-block; height: 8px; margin: 0 4px; width: 8px; }

For example: nav

.owl-nav { font-size: 40px; }

Tip: through the DOM (source code of the page through your browser) you can find out how the code is made, which components have been inserted and then you can add your CSS instructions to customize the slider.

If you need help, just ask.