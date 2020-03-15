Slideshow with Links and Text

#1

Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I need to develop a responsive page with a slideshow. The slideshow would have a gallery of images but I would also like to display text and links overlaying the images. I’m not really sure how to accomplish this. I assume each slide would require its own div with corresponding CSS for the placement of text and or links. What I am wondering about is whether I should use a slideshow script already written and if so which one. I’m also concerned about intermingling the CSS for the slideshow package and the slides them selves. Any insight would be appreciated.

#2

Hi, have you thought about using OWL Carousel https://owlcarousel2.github.io/OwlCarousel2/ to make your presentation?

It is a complete and easily customizable jQuery plugin. It doesn’t invade your code.
You can add title, text, links, above images. It is of course also responsive.

#3

Thanks for the response. I’ve downloaded and installed the latest version of Owl 2.3.4 and have a page located at : http://christyforcongress.com/home/slideshow2. I have the slideshow working, but am having problems customizing any of the features. Specifically, I am trying to get dots to display as well as customize the look and location of the previous and next slides buttons. I have nav: true, dots: true, and dotsEach: true. The dots do not display at all and the previous and next display very small below the slides. Any help would be appreciated.