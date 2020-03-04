Hello everyone and thanks for the help in advance. I need to develop a responsive page with a slideshow. The slideshow would have a gallery of images but I would also like to display text and links overlaying the images. I’m not really sure how to accomplish this. I assume each slide would require its own div with corresponding CSS for the placement of text and or links. What I am wondering about is whether I should use a slideshow script already written and if so which one. I’m also concerned about intermingling the CSS for the slideshow package and the slides them selves. Any insight would be appreciated.
Slideshow with Links and Text
Hi, have you thought about using OWL Carousel https://owlcarousel2.github.io/OwlCarousel2/ to make your presentation?
It is a complete and easily customizable jQuery plugin. It doesn’t invade your code.
You can add title, text, links, above images. It is of course also responsive.